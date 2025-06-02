Stefon Diggs and Cardi B go Instagram official as rapper shares couple's NSFW video [WATCH]

Cardi B has confirmed that she is dating NFL star Stefon Diggs by posting a close, romantic video on Instagram. The rapper shared clips from their Memorial Day weekend outing in Miami, including one where they were dancing closely on a yacht.

She captioned the post:

“Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six."

The video was posted by Cardi B on the seventh slide, which had the "Bodak Yellow" artist giving Diggs a lap dance.

Before going public with their relationship, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were seen sitting courtside at an NBA playoff game between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics on May 12, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. They watched the game alongside singer Mary J. Blige and looked happy together.

The couple was also spotted earlier at big events like Coachella and the Met Gala, which had already started rumors of them dating. Now that their relationship is confirmed, it’s getting even more attention online, especially because Cardi B is still in the middle of a messy divorce from her husband, Offset.

She filed for divorce for the second time in July 2024. Since then, things have gotten more tense. Offset has reportedly asked for spousal support, which Cardi strongly criticized in an emotional social media post. She also said Offset hasn’t been there for their kids and claimed he has only seen their baby daughter, Blossom, a few times since she was born in September 2024.

Stefon Diggs has an adorable nickname for Cardi B

On Saturday, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs posted a short message for Cardi B on Instagram.

This came right after a viral video from a Memorial Day yacht party showed Diggs partying with several women and handing out a pink powder. The video caused a stir online.

On Instagram, Diggs shared another message, writing:

“To the month of May, I appreciate you none the less… gotta stay focused.”

The post also had a series of candid pictures. One of which featured Cardi B.

Further, reposting the snap of his Instagram story, the NFL star wrote:

“Baby brim.”

Source: (Via Instagram/ @StefonDiggs)

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel spoke about the viral video of Stefon Diggs. He said the team knows about the video and reminded players to make “great decisions on and off the field.”

Diggs recently signed a big three-year, $69 million deal with the Patriots in March. But after the video came out, he didn’t show up to team workouts (OTAs).

To make things even louder, another Patriots player, Carlton Davis, was also seen partying on jet skis while most of the team was working hard at practice.

