  Stefon Diggs sends 2-word message to Cardi B 20 days after break-up rumors over alleged hygiene issues post-BBL surgery

Stefon Diggs sends 2-word message to Cardi B 20 days after break-up rumors over alleged hygiene issues post-BBL surgery

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 03, 2025 16:22 GMT
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs trolled social media followers amid relationship rumors. (Photos via imagn)
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs trolled social media followers amid relationship rumors (image credit: IMAGN)

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B put relationship rumors to rest with their recent social media interaction. The wide receiver and rapper made their relationship Instagram official in May, and rumors swirled in July that the two called it quits.

Rumors that Cardi B underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift and lack of proper hygiene etiquette afterwards were the rumored cause of the breakup. This weekend, Cardi B shared a collage of photos of herself on Instagram.

"Just Belcalis ……. @liemhomme," Cardi B wrote on Saturday.
The New England Patriots wide receiver dropped a comment and joked about the rumors of her having plastic surgery and lack of hygiene.

"*snifffs BBL (tongue emoji)," Diggs wrote
Stefon Diggs commented on Cardi B's Instagram post (image credit: instagram/iamcardib)
Stefon Diggs commented on Cardi B's Instagram post (image credit: instagram/iamcardib)

The interaction continued as they joked about the rumors. Diggs ended the conversation by adding more tongue emojis.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs sparked breakup rumors after social media activity

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were first spotted together in May when they sat courtside at the New York Knicks' playoff game at Madison Square Garden. The couple also partied on a boat in Miami, and confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post.

Rumors swirled of a possible breakup a few weeks ago when Diggs deleted all of his posts on Instagram. Cardi B also deleted her photos of Diggs.

He may have done a social media cleanse to start fresh and not have any distractions entering the 2025 NFL season.

Diggs is headed into his first season with the New England Patriots and is working back from an ACL injury he suffered with the Houston Texans last season. He signed a three-year deal worth $63.5 million with the Patriots in March.

In the 2024-25 campaign, Diggs recorded 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

