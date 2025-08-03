Stefon Diggs sends 2-word message to Cardi B 20 days after break-up rumors over alleged hygiene issues post-BBL surgery

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B put relationship rumors to rest with their recent social media interaction. The wide receiver and rapper made their relationship Instagram official in May, and rumors swirled in July that the two called it quits.Rumors that Cardi B underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift and lack of proper hygiene etiquette afterwards were the rumored cause of the breakup. This weekend, Cardi B shared a collage of photos of herself on Instagram.&quot;Just Belcalis ……. @liemhomme,&quot; Cardi B wrote on Saturday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe New England Patriots wide receiver dropped a comment and joked about the rumors of her having plastic surgery and lack of hygiene.&quot;*snifffs BBL (tongue emoji),&quot; Diggs wroteStefon Diggs commented on Cardi B's Instagram post (image credit: instagram/iamcardib)The interaction continued as they joked about the rumors. Diggs ended the conversation by adding more tongue emojis.Cardi B and Stefon Diggs sparked breakup rumors after social media activityCardi B and Stefon Diggs were first spotted together in May when they sat courtside at the New York Knicks' playoff game at Madison Square Garden. The couple also partied on a boat in Miami, and confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post.Rumors swirled of a possible breakup a few weeks ago when Diggs deleted all of his posts on Instagram. Cardi B also deleted her photos of Diggs.He may have done a social media cleanse to start fresh and not have any distractions entering the 2025 NFL season.Diggs is headed into his first season with the New England Patriots and is working back from an ACL injury he suffered with the Houston Texans last season. He signed a three-year deal worth $63.5 million with the Patriots in March.In the 2024-25 campaign, Diggs recorded 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games.