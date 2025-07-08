Stefon Diggs turns Cardi B's personal trainer in gym after rapper deletes Patriots WR from Instagram [VIDEO]

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B still find ways to turn heads, even when things look rocky online. Just days after fans noticed Cardi B wiped all traces of the Patriots' wide receiver from her Instagram, Diggs flipped the script with a surprise video drop on YouTube.

In the clip, the New England star works alongside the "WAP" rapper, even stepping in as her trainer. Have a look:

While the singer's page is void of Diggs' content, the NFL star has kept their couple pics intact on his Instagram. The duo first made headlines in October and were spotted cozying up at Madison Square Garden during the Knicks-Celtics playoff clash in May. Cardi even showed up for Diggs’ youth football camp in June, raising eyebrows with how close they seemed.

Offset digs Stefon Diggs - Cardi B breakup rumors

With Stefon Diggs and Cardi B love story reportedly hitting a sour note, the rapper's former boyfriend Offset is pouring fuel on the fire. Cardi B shocked netizens after deleting Diggs from her Instagram.

This all comes just 1 month after a controversial boat video showed Diggs with Cardi and a mysterious pink substance, while his teammates were grinding at OTAs.

Cardi’s ex didn’t hold back, going live on Instagram with a savage message:

“You can’t get rid of me. I’m like cancer. You can’t get rid of the cancer.”

Despite all the off-field drama, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel praised Diggs’ effort during the Patriots' mandatory minicamp, saying he’s “engaged” and “working hard.”

“Good. He’s tried to figure out where everything is and what his role is." Vrabel said. "Making sure that as we add those situations that he’s staying up on it. He’s working hard in his rehab and when he can — there’s certain drills he can be out there and certain drills he won’t be. But I think he’s engaged, and I like his energy."

But off the field, it’s the Diggs–Cardi–Offset triangle that’s keeping NFL gossip at an all-time high currently.

