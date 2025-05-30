“She’s a icon”—Fans thrilled as BLACKPINK Lisa’s rise from trainee to global fame to be explored in a docufilm directed by Emmy winner Sue Kim

On May 29, 2025, Sony Music Vision launched a new documentary film initiative featuring Lalisa of the girl group BLACKPINK. The reveal happened during the company’s first-ever content showcase in Los Angeles held on Thursday.

Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Sue Kim, the project will map the Thai rapper's career path from her early days in Thailand to her work with BLACKPINK, her solo ventures, and her first acting role in HBO’s The White Lotus.

A first-look teaser was shown to insiders at the closed event. It included footage from her solo concerts and personal clips with her family. Kim stated that during their first conversation, Lisa messaged her childhood friends and invited them to be involved in the documentary.

After this project was announced, fans shared their responses on social media platforms.

"She a icon!!!!," an X user commented.

The documentary is part of Sony Music Vision’s push into original video content. No official release date has been shared yet, but it is expected to stream globally.

Fans continued to share their reactions on X:

"Lisa will always work with the best people. Budget is not a problem for her as long as she could give the best quality performance to satisfy her audiences. No payola needed! 😍," a fan remarked.

"I love how she still give us her solo contents despite having the group comeback. I just love a very hard working Lili. Please give us more @wearelloud 🥰," a user mentioned.

"I fear I will cry watching this. Hoeeee lisa made me cry 3 times on BP documentary, it was 1 min clip. I don't think I can survive this😭😭😭," a person shared.

One netizen mentioned rearranging their schedule to watch the docufilm. Another highlighted its potential as an inspiration for viewers.

"I am so beyond excited to watch LISA’s new documentary movie!!!!!! This is going to be so epic!!!!!!!!," a netizen said.

"Yeah i’m already clearing my whole schedule for this, priorities 🤌✨," a viewer noted.

"She is so talented so this is useful for everyone and anyone who needs inspiration🤍," another fan added.

More about BLACKPINK Lisa's upcoming documentary

Lisa from Blackpink is set to star in a new docu-film that tracks her solo path. The project, backed by Sony Music Vision and RCA Records, highlights her work outside the group. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project description reads:

“[The documentary] give fans exclusive access to Lisa with an in-depth look at the artist’s groundbreaking career and creative vision outside of the world-renowned group, Blackpink.”

As per Sony Music's press release dated May 29, 2025, the 28-year-old rapper shared that she's grateful for an amazing year and the chance to film special moments for her fans.

"This has been such an incredible year and I’m so lucky to have the opportunity to capture these special moments on film and share the experience with my fans. Working with Sue Kim has been such a joy. We’ve been all around the world together and I know this is just the beginning of many more exciting things to come," Lalisa said in a statement.

The documentary is directed by Sue Kim, who previously helmed The Last of the Sea Women. She has also produced the Apple TV+ show K-Pop Idols.

"Following Lisa on this transformative and thrilling year has been a true honor and a cinematic gift. There have been so many moments on her journey that I think will surprise people and give a glimpse into her world that no one’s ever seen before. I’m excited for viewers to watch the film and witness this extraordinary moment in her life," Kim asserted during the content showcase event on Thursday.

This comes after the K-pop idol debuted in acting, portraying the role of Mook in American black comedy drama series, The White Lotus. Her first solo album, Alter Ego, was also dropped earlier this year. It hit No. 1 on the top album sales chart and broke into the Top 10 on the Billboard 200.

She also had her individual debut at Coachella, performing without the other Blackpink members for the first time. However, the New Woman songstress is reuniting with the group this summer for their upcoming tour.

