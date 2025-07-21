"Should've been Fabulous" — Internet reacts to SeaWorld crowd looking disinterested during Fat Joe's performance

Rapper Fat Joe was present at the SeaWorld San Diego's Summer Spectacular Concert Series on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The concert reportedly began at Bayside Amphitheater overlooking Mission Bay at around 6 pm local time. A video had gone viral on social media platforms like X, in which the crowd could be seen being apparently disinterested in Joe's performance.Originally uploaded by The Art of Dialogue, the video captured the crowds seemingly showing less interest in the rapper's performance, apart from only a few fans. This prompted a variety of reactions on social media under the viral video.While some wondered if the rapper received a fat check from SeaWorld, other questioned SeaWorld's decision of choosing Fat Joe in the lineup. As of now, more than 540K viewed the post, and over 3.3K liked it. One user tweeted under the video:&quot;San Diego don't care about Fat Joe 😂😂 should've been Fabulous.&quot;cryptobruhhh - X1 🧛‍♂️🔥💀 @moreworldpeaceLINKSan Diego don’t care about Fat Joe 😂😂 should’ve been Fabulous&quot;That Seaworld check must be pretty good if all these artist are going there to perform,&quot; a netizen wondered.&quot;Guy that books artists at seaworld on a heater,&quot; added a tweet.&quot;'A** up face down' at a children friendly event is wild,&quot; wrote a netizen.A lot of other comments and reactions have flooded the social media platform under the viral clip.&quot;It's SeaWorld, not a dedicated concert. It's more for leisure,&quot; one user tweeted.&quot;Why would the sea world crowd be interested in Gangsa rap tho?&quot; Added a tweet.&quot;Probably cause they went to SEAWORLD to see AQUATIC LIFE. Why would they be?&quot; Questioned a netizen.Apart from Fat Joe, several artists had made it to the lineup of SeaWorld San Diego's Summer Spectacular Concert Series. The lineup included Soulja Boy, Bow Wow, Waka Flocka Flame, Ginuwine, Bubba Sparxxx, and Paul Wall.Everything to know about SeaWorld San Diego's Summer Spectacular Concert Series, where Fat Joe performedAs aforementioned, several artists performed at SeaWorld San Diego's Summer Spectacular Concert Series, apart from Fat Joe. According to reports by Patch, artists from the hip-hop and R&amp;B genres were set to be performing at the event, primarily on the Saturday of every week.The outlet further reported that the summer concerts were actually only a part of SeaWorld's Summer Spectacular, which also included educational exhibits, summer parades, as well as stunt and firework shows. Patch confirmed that the concerts could be accessed along with admission to the park. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, concertgoers hcould elevate their experience with a ticket for reserved seating option and a complimentary drink. The rate of these tickets reportedly starts at $19.99. A VIP service with tickets starting at $54.99 has also been made available. Under these, the concertgoers could enjoy a premium concert seat along with a free drink.The Star Press reported that the event began getting momentum this year on social media after the hip-hop duo Ying Yang Twins began performing there in June 2025. Several videos capturing the duo performing have since gone viral on social media platforms like X and TikTok. The audience seemingly enjoyed the performance by the Ying Yang Twins.Netizens and potential concertgoers seemed hopeful and excited about the next artists who will be performing at the event after Fat Joe. However, as mentioned, many netizens believed that many concertgoers were not impressed or excited by Joe's performance last weekend.The next show is on Saturday, July 26, 2025, when Waka Flocka Flame will take the stage.Fat Joe recently called French Montana &quot;delusional&quot;In separate news, earlier this month, rapper Fat Joe called French Montana &quot;delusional&quot; for apparently trying to hijack the credits for their hit track All The Way Up. For the unversed, the song featured Joe, Remy Ma, and Montana and was released in 2016.On an episode of the Joe &amp; Jada podcast, the duo discussed the 2016 song, which was reportedly so popular that it gained Grammy nominations. During the conversation on the podcast, Fat Joe ended up saying:&quot;You know your man French Montana, that n*gga delusional man. We did 'All The Way Up' with French Montana, he be talking about it's that golden voice... He just take too much credit for it...&quot;The rapper then added:&quot;There's a lot of n*ggas signed to delusional records. I'm being honest with you. There's a lot of artists signed to delusional records.&quot;The song in question now has more than 270 million views and over 2 million likes on YouTube.As of now, Fat Joe has not publicly reacted to netizens' reactions to his performance at SeaWorld. French Montana has yet to respond to the Lean Back artist's remarks.