"Sir you are NOT Beyonce" - Internet reacts to One Direction star Louis Tomlinson announcing new single Lemonade

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has announced a new single, Lemonade, set to drop on September 30. Tomlinson has been focused on building his solo music career since the split of his former boy band.

On September 24, Louis Tomlinson announced that his new single, Lemonade, will drop on September 30. He also shared a small snippet of the upcoming track with a teaser on Instagram, where he is seen in a red shirt across various locations, including the beach. It also included shots of a sunflower, grass, and a car.

Fans took to X to react to Louis Tomlinson's announcement, with many joking about the single's name matching Beyonce's 2016 album, Lemonade. One X user wrote:

"Sir you are NOT beyoncé."

b❤️‍🔥 @bidencharts @PopBase sir you are NOT beyoncé

Other users also quipped about the same, mentioning Beyonce in their reactions.

𝓐𝓻𝓽 𝓲𝓼 𝓪 𝔀𝓪𝔂 𝓸𝓯 𝓼𝓾𝓻𝓿𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓵 @yourfavnook @PopBase He's actually gonna expose jay z again

gi @reputation13tss @PopBase he wants to be beyoncé so bad

Liam @ordinarytwinks @PopBase The white washing of Lemonade by Beyoncé doesn’t sit right with me

Some other users were excited to listen to Tomlinson's new music and compared it to other works by One Direction members.

Jaydene🍒 @itsjaydenex @PopBase From watermelon sugar to lemonade… Harry and Louis running a juice stand at this point

໑̣ 🍋 Mary Jane ◟̽◞̽ @alwayslouisw @PopBase @ltbrnews So excited for new music from Louis! The snippets he shared with us are so good!

BW @Bw_banks @PopBase Lemonade’? perfect name…his music’s been sour for years

Louis Tomlinson last released a studio album in 2022, titled Faith in the Future. In April 2024, he also dropped a surprise album including recordings of his live performances, titled Live. This included his performances from his eponymous world tour and Faith in the Future World Tour.

When Louis Tomlinson's rep said he could never reunite with One Direction for a performance after Liam Payne's death

In an interview with The Standard in March 2025, Louis Tomlinson's representative mentioned that the singer could never perform with One Direction after Liam Payne's death. The clarification came after reports from The Sun indicated that Tomlinson would reunite with his former bandmates at the Brits after fellow member Liam Payne's death.

"The Sun has been running a story that the boys are going to reunite at the Brits for Liam. Louis just despairs. He could never get up there and sing as part of the band after what has happened," Tomlinson's rep said.

One Direction or Tomlinson eventually did not perform at the Brits, which was held in the same month. The former bandmates reunited after a while after one of the members, Liam Payne, passed away in October last year. The remaining four members, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, attended Payne's funeral together as well.

After Payne's untimely death after falling off the balcony of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tomlinson took to Instagram to share a message for his former bandmate. He said:

"I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I wish I got a chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you," he wrote.

In his aforementioned interview with The Standard, Louis Tomlinson also opened up about the relationship he shares with One Direction fans after all these years. The popular boy band rose to the pinnacle of success in the early 2010s, before they split in 2015, with Zayn Malik leaving the club.

"It’s a funny relationship ’cause I feel like I get on really well with them. It’s really, really nice to see them. It’s not something I’ve ever really stared in the face of, though. The longer you think about shit like that, it just doesn’t make any sense anyway," Tomlinson said.

Ahead of announcing Lemonade as a single, multiple cities saw "Louis Lemonade" posters with a bright yellow lemon. This was Tomlinson's way of teasing his new music, although many fans expected him to release an entire album. The tagline "A Little Taste Is All You Need" was also visible in these posters.

As of now, Louis Tomlinson has not announced a new album. His new single will be available on all streaming platforms on September 30.

