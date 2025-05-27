"So cuteee" – Fans gush as Red Velvet's Wendy reacts to BTS' Jin’s message of support for her radio show

Wendy's reaction to Jin's message of support is making waves on the internet. As reported by X account @jinnieslamp on May 26, 2025, the promotional message by the BTS member was played during the recent episode of Wendy's Youngstreet Radio Show.

"Everyone, you are now together with Wendy’s Youngstreet, which BTS Jin enjoys listening to. Please show a lot of love to Power FM at 8PM every night. I love Wendy’s Youngstreet,” the message stated, as translated by the same account.

As the message played, Wendy was seen smiling fondly and happily. The BTS vocalist appeared on Wendy's radio show on May 17, 2025. The duo has also collaborated on the song Hearts on the Window from the Awake singer's debut solo album, Happy.

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts about Wendy and the BTS member's friendship.

"Awww so cuteee," one fan remarked on X.

Similar comments continued on X, where fans called her "cute" and remarked that they love the duo's friendship.

"Her smile says it all.Wendy is so happy ! We love you Wendy for being a good friend to our #Jin," remarked another fan.

"I love their friendship! Their interview was so cute," commented another fan on X.

"That smile. It's so cute. Selugi and Irene came in this episode right?" questioned another fan.

More fan reactions recalled the time when Jin recorded the message and made a mistake whilst doing so; they remarked that perhaps Wendy is smiling as she remembers it.

"He recorded it in front of her when be guested the other day just to comment on 'she found out' the reaction to hearing it is still sooo cute tho," a fan wrote on X.

"his laugh. you can hear his embarrassment as he said that, head on the table," reacted another fan.

"I can't listen to this without thinking about Jin starting before his cue and looking like he was going to crawl under the table!" added another fan on X.

More about BTS' Jin's appearance on Wendy's Youngstreet

The singer visited the radio show to promote his latest album, Echo. For those unfamiliar, Wendy's Youngstreet is a radio programme on SBS Power FM, hosted by Red Velvet's Wendy. The first season of the show aired from July 12, 2021, to July 2, 2023, and the second season started on August 19, 2024, with Wendy returning as the DJ.

During the radio show, the BTS vocalist expressed his excitement about appearing on the program, stating that it was his "honor" to be on the show. The duo briefly discussed their single, Hearts on the Window, from the album Happy, which was released last November.

They discussed their performance on stage and noted that they were standing quite far away from each other. Wendy even jokingly added how the distance was large enough to fit all of the BTS and Red Velvet members between them.

The singer also shared with Wendy that he worked on the concept ideas of all the tracks except the title track.

"It's an album made with my empathy and imagination, aiming for easy listening," he further stated, as reported by TenAsia on May 17, 2025.

He also commented on his acting performance in the Don't Say You Love Me MV and said that he would rate his acting 1 or 2 out of 10. He further stated that he was inexperienced and felt sorry for his co-star, Shin Se-kyung.

"I've never hit anyone, so I told Shin Se-kyung I'd block her hits with quick reflexes. She guided me well on set," he praised Shin Se-kyung.

In other news, the idol is all set to kick off his solo concert tour on June 28, 2025, at the Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium in Gyeonggi.

