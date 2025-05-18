On May 17, 2025, BTS' Jin made a guest appearance on Red Velvet Wendy's SBS radio program Young Street to promote his second extended play, Echo. For those unversed, the Running Wild singer released his record on May 16 through BigHit Music.
It featured seven tracks, including Don't Say You Love Me, Nothing Without Your Love, Rope It, Loser (feat. Yena), With the Clouds, Background, and To Me, Today.
During the show, the male artist talked about many interesting topics, which became memorable among the viewers. He revealed how Tom Cruise appeared on his Run Jin show, had a video call with his family, and the story about how it took him a few days to record Don't Say You Love Me.
5 memorable moments from the Wendy's Young Street episode featuring BTS' Jin: Tom Cruise, family, Don't Say You Love Me, and more
1) BTS' Jin disclosed that Tom Cruise reached out to his Run Jin team
BTS' Jin shared about Tom Cruise's guest-starring in the upcoming Run Jin episode 35. He expressed that he was both grateful and honored. He confessed that it was the American actor's team that approached his team initially. He said, as translated by X user @Jiniya1204:
"I feel so grateful and honored. It was not we who reached out to him. It was Tom Cruise's team that contacted us first to tell us he wanted to guest star in my show. So we told them we'll arrange it to best fit them. And I got to pre-screen his movie that releases this time."
2) BTS' Jin talked about video calling his family to show that he was with Tom Cruise
BTS' Jin revealed that he video call with his family to show his family that he was with Tom Cruise. The event happened when he was invited to prescreen Missing Impossible. While conversing with the American actor, the Running Wild singer asked him if he could take a selfie with him so that he could show it to his mother.
In response, Tom Cruise stated that he should just call his mom via video. The male artist further mentioned, as translated by X user @Jiniya1204:
"So I asked if that's ok, and my mom actually answered the call, and she was with my grandpa, aunt, and uncle together. When I said 'Mom, say hi to Mr. Tom Cruise, she goes 'omg what is happening?!' and she was so happy."
3) BTS' Jin shared the story behind recording Don't Say You Love Me
Don't Say You Love Me is the title track of the male artist's second extended play, Echo. During a conversation with Wendy, he stated that he usually recorded the song within one or two days. The first day was used for recording, and the second day was used for revision recording. On average, he would spend two days recording and revising the entire song.
However, it took him six to seven days to record Don't Say You Love Me due to pronunciation issues. He mentioned:
"As you see, because I'm a native Korean, my English is not too proficient. I know Wendy-nim, your English is good. I mean, from pronunciation, you can tell the difference. Pronunciation was the biggest obstacle for me."
He further mentioned:
"There are so many fans from abroad listening to them, and of course, a lot of K-fans too. But anyway, we concluded that this song is the best fit for English lyrics, but I later realized during the recording that I had misjudged. I was working on pronunciation for 5 days, although the song's work itself was done in 2 days. Because I have to continuously adjust my Korean-style pronunciation with batchim, but eventually, I can say it came out good."
4) BTS' Jin confessed he wanted to convey love and support to the people
Wendy questioned BTS' Jin about whether he wanted to focus on any particular element in his album Echo. In response, the Running Wild singer said:
"During the album work, I wanted to convey my heartfelt feelings to people who have sent me love and support. So I wrote the lyrics and chose the themes with that in mind. And I think that aspect and sentiment are well reflected in this album."
5) BTS' Jin stated he wanted fans to prepare their loud voices for his upcoming concerts
Wendy questioned the male artist about what fans should prepare for his upcoming concert. She provided him with two options, including physical fitness and a loud voice. He replied:
"I want to ask for 'loud voices.' As Wendy-nim you are also a singer, and how receiving big cheers and loud group chants/singing becomes a big strength and happiness."
He further elaborated on what he felt during Coldplay's concert:
"I have been to Coldplay Hyungnim's concert, I can never forget about the crowd going all out singing together. I combined all the memories from that time and the memories from when I performed and wrote the lyrics, 'theme for Nothing Without Your Love.' I made it so that there's room for some powerful/loud singing together."
BTS' Jin will be performing Don't Say You Love Me on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show on May 21, 2025.