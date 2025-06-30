"That means a great album on the way" — Internet reacts to Wack 100 claiming Drake is feeling stressed about a woman

A snippet of Adam22 and Wack100 discussing Drake from the new episode of The Adam & Wack Show has gone viral on social media. The episode was released on NoJumper's YouTube channel on Monday, June 30, 2025, and featured Wack100 claiming that he had information that Drizzy was stressed over a woman.

He claimed that he had received the information from a source whom he didn't name. Meanwhile, Adam22 responded to the information and claimed that it would be "hard to believe," adding that he didn't think Drake was "in his feelings about girls."

"He [Drake] might be in his feelings about the entirety of women, like he's b**ged them all so he doesn't know where to go from here," Adam22 noted.

Wack100 replied and said that Drizzy being "concerned" about a girl wasn't unusual to him, as he had witnessed many men who didn't seem to care about women, feel a particular way about one woman.

The tweet has since received over 54K views, attracting the attention of netizens, many of whom claimed that it might mean that there is a new album "on the way." One person also said that it could mean that fans could be getting a "great album."

HALCION @Halcion007 LINK Good. That means a great album on the way

Some netizens hoped that Drake would channel that "feeling" into creating his new album, while others claimed that he always seemed to talk about being stressed out by girls in his songs.

"Damn when it rains it pours. Maybe he can turn that feeling into the greatest country album of all time," a user said.

"Do yall listen to his music? These hoes always stressing him out - like???? What should we do with this information?" another person added.

"He already spoke about this in each of his past 15 albums," a netizen said.

"Wack “I Got A Source” 100," another person said.

Yet other users speculated that the reason behind Drizzy's stress was the fact that he didn't have a wife, a fiancé, or a proper relationship.

"He’s a 40 year old dead beat with no wife or fiancé. Never had a proper relationship in his life of course he’s stressed," a netizen said.

"Which is why he named his upcoming album after the closeted homosexual iceman from the X-men," another person remarked.

"What @adam22 seems to not understand is, it's not about the quantity of women Drake smashed. Drake is a simp, so it's very easy for women to manipulate him into being stressed over them," a netizen said.

The identity of the girl that the co-hosts were talking about wasn't revealed in the episode.

Drake's new Instagram post featuring abs has gone viral

Expand Tweet

Apart from Wack100's claim about Drake being stressed over a girl, the God's Plan rapper has also been making headlines for his latest Instagram post, which was made on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

The rapper uploaded a carousel post on his profile on Sunday, which included a shirtless picture, where he seemingly flaunted his abs. The picture sparked discussions among fans who wondered whether it was real or fake on social media.

The Worst Behavior rapper captioned his post:

"I'm wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it til they get it right from the type who just ...type."

His carousel post also contained a video of him jogging shirtless in the park, a picture of a brown Tony Lama boot, and one of an ATV bike standing outdoors as it rained.

Drake also posted an Instagram story of a picture of "Iceman 2025; Snow Owl Ranch" carved into a piece of wood over the weekend, which was deleted later. Fans speculate that it was a sign of his next solo album dropping this year. However, the rapper has yet to confirm the news.

