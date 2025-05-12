"That proves she is" — Internet reacts to Doja Cat's response to being asked whether she was on Grindr by a fan

Doja Cat encountered a hilarious question asking her whether she was on the gay dating app Grindr during a recent Instagram Live session. On May 11, the rapper and singer started an Instagram Live for her fans, dressed in a green T-shirt and holding a drink in her hand. Her blond hair was held up with a hairband, and the ensemble was completed with a pair of glasses.

Midway through the live, Doja Cat read out one of the comments asking her if she was on Grindr. The question seemingly left the rapper in disbelief, as she side-eyed the camera and took a sip of her drink while repeating:

"Am I on Grindr? Am I on Grindr? Am I—"

The clipped moment went viral as it circulated on X, with one user claiming that her response proved that she was on the dating app.

"That proves she is."

Several netizens joined in on the fun, jokingly claiming that they had seen Doja Cat on the dating app and that she was there to "keep tabs" on her fans.

"I saw her on grindr," one person tweeted.

"She has it to keep tabs on her fanbase," another person added.

"Notice how she didn't say no," someone else commented.

"I was half expecting the grindr notif sound after the silence," another user said.

Others jestingly claimed that Doja Cat's expressions made it seem like she was so "done" and "tired" of her fanbase.

"She’s so over y’all shenanigans," one person posted.

"You just know she's done," someone else added.

"The way she looks so tired of it," another user wrote.

An overview of Doja Cat's recent and upcoming activities

Doja Cat was one of the many artists at this year's Met Gala, celebrating the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" with the dress code "Tailored for You." On May 5, the Say So rapper attended the annual fundraising couture show in a custom Marc Jacobs ensemble featuring a boxy blazer overlaid with a leopard print corset.

Her look was completed with a red lip, shimmery eye makeup, black stilettos, and bold jewelry. In an interview with Vogue during its red carpet livestream, she revealed that her look was inspired by the 80s, adding:

“I just wanted to feel like a little gangsta, I just wanted to feel like the madam. And I feel like [Marc Jacobs] brought that, like the strong shape to the shoulder. All of the exaggerated shapes I feel like he’s the master of. I feel like I’ve just been inspired mostly by the ’80s a lot lately, so this was kind of what I wanted to incorporate.”

Days after her Met Gala appearance, the rapper and singer performed at KISS-FM’s Wango Tango at Huntington City Beach, California, on May 10, with her setlist including Say So, Kiss Me More, and Paint The Town Red. Before she took to the stage, Doja Cat warned her fans not to ask her about her cosmetic surgery mishap, tweeting,

"Don’t clock my contracted implant it’s all I ask."

Doja Cat will also feature in the star-studded soundtrack for the upcoming F1 movie starring Brad Pitt. She collaborated with Don Toliver on the track Lose My Mind (released on April 30). The song was included in the album's 17-song tracklist, set for release in June along with the movie.

In October, Doja Cat will headline the Austin City Limits Festival with her fellow artists Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doechii, and Luke Combs. The festival is scheduled to be held at Zilker Park, Austin, Texas, over two weekends between October 3 and 5 and October 10 and 13.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat has been teasing her upcoming album, Vie, on social media over the past few months. Vie will reportedly be the rapper's fifth studio album, following her 2023 LP, Scarlet. In April, the singer released the 16-song tracklist for Vie. However, she has yet to announce the release date for the album as of this article.

