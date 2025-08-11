"That's what you spent your money on?" - Finesse2tymes' mother says her son is going broke after he spent $4M on friends, women, and jewelry

Finesse2tymes' mother, Pluria Alexander, recently claimed that her son will be broke soon after spending $4 million on his friends, women, and jewelry. Alexander has been vocal about facing financial trouble because of her son for the past week.In a video uploaded on TikTok dated August 11, Finezze2tymes' mother, Pluria Alexander, claimed that her son spent no money on his family despite spending it elsewhere.&quot;You spend 4 million motherf*cking dollars on ni**as and bi*ches, weed, flying motherf*ckers back and forth. That's what you spent your money on? Jewelry! You ain't spending it on family!... And when a motherf*cker did get some, guess what? They got to do something for it. It ain't genuine!&quot; she said.She continued, calling Finesse2tymes &quot;disrespectful.&quot;&quot;Keep yo' money. A man and his money will depart! Believe that. A ignorant man with money would depart. I push you out this a*s, ni**a! You don't disrespect me. You mad because I told you disrespectful? You narcissist? That's what you did? They're going to upload a motherf*cker picture. You disrespectful boy! You disrespectful as a motherf*cker, and you need your a** whooped. That's what you need,&quot; she said.Alexander then claimed that her son would not have money for a long time, and she would not like his help any longer.&quot;And I swear to God, you ain't never got to do a motherf*cking thing for me again. I don't want your dirty money. Because you ain't gonna have it long. God gonna make sure of that. God gonna make sure of that. You foul boy! You foul,&quot; she said.Pluria Alexander's claims came shortly after she began a GoFundMe fundraiser asking for monetary help. She claimed that Finesse2tymes cut off her funds, adding that this is not the first time this has happened.Finesse2tymes addressed his family problems in his latest freestyle amid dispute with his motherFinesse2tymes at the Broccoli City Festival (Image via Getty)On August 11, Finesse2tymes released a freestyle where he addressed his alleged family problems with his mother. The rapper also compared himself to the popular rapper Eminem, seemingly because he also shared a difficult relationship with his mother, who passed away in 2024.In his freestyle verse, Finesse2tymes rapped:&quot;Five years family problems, now I feel like Eminem.&quot;In his video caption, the rapper also claimed he turned his &quot;pain&quot; into &quot;profit&quot; through the freestyle, writing:&quot;I learned how to turn pain into profit. Ps: I wasn't finish I just Couldn't control my emotions at end but yaw get it tho.&quot;Finesse2tymes's freestyle came after his mother, Pluria Alexander, started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $6,000 to cover her expenses of moving out. In her GoFundMe post, Alexander claimed she has been facing &quot;narcissistic abuse&quot; at the hands of her son after having a fallout with him in recent times.She added that she was dependent on him for her finances, but the rapper had cut her off.&quot;Until recently, my son was helping me pay my bills, but after a falling out, I've been left to manage everything on my own. This is the third time my son's actions have left me homeless and each time it becomes harder to recover,&quot; Alexander wrote.Finesse2tymes' mother further elaborated on her alleged difficulties. She explained that when she was in Memphis, she was working at her own car place. At that time, she did not need anyone to help her. However, things worsened when she moved to Texas. At this point, her landlord had given her just a few days to pay her bills.&quot;My landlord has given me just a few days to pay, and I expect an eviction filing this week. I'm doing everything I can to stay close to my family and maintain my health, but the stress is overwhelming,&quot; she added.Further, Pluria Alexander also mentioned that she was facing six years in prison after being involved in a scam with some &quot;Nigerian fraudsters&quot; in a money laundering charge. These charges have reportedly made it difficult for her to find housing after being rejected from three different apartments.&quot;Despite these setbacks, I'm determined to find stable housing so I can rebuild and stay connected to my support system. The funds I raise will go directly toward moving costs, transportation, and deposits for a new place,&quot; she added.As of writing, Finesse2tymes' mother has raised $2,179 through GoFundMe. The rapper, however, has yet to address his mother's accusations officially.