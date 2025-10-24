"The way you turned pain into poetry" - Fans sing praises of Halle Bailey's first solo album "love…? or something like it"

  • home icon
By Juhi Marzia
Modified Oct 24, 2025 10:56 GMT
&quot;The Little Mermaid&quot; Australian Premiere - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Halle Bailey at "The Little Mermaid" Australian Premiere (Image via Getty)

Halle Bailey has released her debut solo album titled love...? or something like it. The actress, who was previously part of the duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Chlöe, had announced the release date of her debut album earlier this month with a teaser clip.

Released on October 24, 2025, Bailey's 15-track album features GloRilla, Mariah the Scientist, H.E.R., and her sister Chlöe. Bailey's previously released singles, including Braveface, Back and Forth, and Angel (which earned a Grammy nomination for best R&B song in 2024), are included in this album.

also-read-trending Trending

Halle Bailey's fans showered the singer with praise following the release of her debut album, with one fan speculating the project would remain "timeless."

"The way you turned pain into poetry… this album feels like a heartbeat. congratulations on creating something timeless."
Several netizens applauded the singer for showcasing her vulnerability, calling the album a "masterpiece."

Meanwhile, others listed their favorite songs from the album, with Bite Your Lip and No Warning appearing to be fan favorites.

Halle Bailey explained why she chose to collaborate with female artists on her debut album

On October 8, 2025, Halle Bailey released the teaser for her debut solo album love...? or something like it. The teaser featured the singer in a red gown, as she narrated:

“Once upon a time, there was a young girl that believed in love. She believed everyone belonged to someone, soul for soul. All she ever wanted in life was to find the truest form of love. Was it ever possible? And here’s what happened.”
In the post's caption, Bailey described the album as "a story of first love, heartbreak, and everything that comes after.” On October 20, she unveiled the tracklist for love...? or something like it. Here's the tracklist for Bailey's debut album:

  1. Intro
  2. Overtime
  3. Know Bout Me featuring Glorilla
  4. His Type
  5. Heaven
  6. Interlude 2
  7. Alone featuring Mariah the Scientist
  8. Back & Forth
  9. Braveface
  10. So I Can Feel Again featuring Chlöe
  11. In Your Hands
  12. No Warning featuring H.E.R.
  13. Bite Your Lip
  14. Angel
  15. Because I Love You
Halle Bailey at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Getty)
In an interview with Billboard's Tetris Kelly, which aired on October 23, the singer explained her decision to collaborate with female artists for her album, elaborating that women understood each other "especially when it comes to love and heartbreak." Bailey was previously in a relationship with streamer DDG, and the pair has a son, Halo.

“I really wanted it to just be women when it came to this album. At least for the first drop because I feel like women, we understand each other, especially when it comes to love and heartbreak," she said.

She also spoke a bit about her fellow collaborators, saying that GloRilla immediately sent her a verse when she shared the recording for their joint track, Know Bout Me.

Furthermore, Halle Bailey added that Mariah the Scientist, who is featured on Alone, would often text her “really sweet things,” saying that the two "kind of understand each other [and] what we were both going through."

Meanwhile, Halle Bailey said her song with H.E.R. had "violins and strings" lifting them up while they said "trash, cool, crass things.”

youtube-cover
In addition to her music, Halle Bailey is also working on her acting projects. Her upcoming movie, Italianna, sees her paired with Regé-Jean Page of Bridgerton fame. According to Deadline, Italianna is scheduled for release in the spring of 2026.

