"The way you turned pain into poetry" - Fans sing praises of Halle Bailey's first solo album "love…? or something like it"

Halle Bailey has released her debut solo album titled love...? or something like it. The actress, who was previously part of the duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Chlöe, had announced the release date of her debut album earlier this month with a teaser clip.Released on October 24, 2025, Bailey's 15-track album features GloRilla, Mariah the Scientist, H.E.R., and her sister Chlöe. Bailey's previously released singles, including Braveface, Back and Forth, and Angel (which earned a Grammy nomination for best R&amp;B song in 2024), are included in this album.Halle Bailey's fans showered the singer with praise following the release of her debut album, with one fan speculating the project would remain &quot;timeless.&quot;&quot;The way you turned pain into poetry… this album feels like a heartbeat. congratulations on creating something timeless.&quot;tmoniiyoungbless @youngblesstmoniLINK@HalleBailey the way you turned pain into poetry… this album feels like a heartbeat. congratulations on creating something timeless.Several netizens applauded the singer for showcasing her vulnerability, calling the album a &quot;masterpiece.&quot;dala @waistlandriaLINK@HalleBailey Thank you for being vulnerable and sharing intimate moments of your life. I’m only a few songs in, and I’m already crying. 🫶🏾ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo @ladidaixLINK@HalleBailey im ETERNALLY proud of you and rooting for you always. so much beauty came from tragedy through your music 🥺♥️eryn 🫧 @erynsbloodlineLINK@HalleBailey @laurynslounge actually loved it! the vocals are insane and i was definitely hooked by the story🥹Joelyn Jane @Joelyn45205201LINK@HalleBailey What a masterpiece Halle wow you’re an incredible honest woman! This is a true story thanks for sharing your life with us I’m so proud of youMeanwhile, others listed their favorite songs from the album, with Bite Your Lip and No Warning appearing to be fan favorites.Mack✨ @konceitedkidLINK@HalleBailey @AfricanKhaIeesi bite your lip is tugging at my heartstrings. I know those moments too well 🥲Felicia @naturally_feLINK@HalleBailey Loved Heaven, Feel Again, No Warning, &amp; Bite Your Lip right off the bat! All of the singles are already fire. &amp; Mariah the scientist floated on her verse! Great first project.Moons @MoonsAuberonLINK@HalleBailey girrll u toore this!!! my favs rn are bite your lip, no warning &amp; so I can feel again.a @Boredontwitt3rLINK@HalleBailey I have so many favorites from my first listen/ so far I love his type, heaven, no warning, and bite your lip. Congratulations Halle. This is beautiful body of work.Halle Bailey explained why she chose to collaborate with female artists on her debut albumOn October 8, 2025, Halle Bailey released the teaser for her debut solo album love...? or something like it. The teaser featured the singer in a red gown, as she narrated:“Once upon a time, there was a young girl that believed in love. She believed everyone belonged to someone, soul for soul. All she ever wanted in life was to find the truest form of love. Was it ever possible? And here’s what happened.”In the post's caption, Bailey described the album as &quot;a story of first love, heartbreak, and everything that comes after.” On October 20, she unveiled the tracklist for love...? or something like it. Here's the tracklist for Bailey's debut album: IntroOvertimeKnow Bout Me featuring GlorillaHis TypeHeavenInterlude 2Alone featuring Mariah the ScientistBack &amp; ForthBravefaceSo I Can Feel Again featuring ChlöeIn Your HandsNo Warning featuring H.E.R.Bite Your LipAngelBecause I Love YouHalle Bailey at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Getty)In an interview with Billboard's Tetris Kelly, which aired on October 23, the singer explained her decision to collaborate with female artists for her album, elaborating that women understood each other &quot;especially when it comes to love and heartbreak.&quot; Bailey was previously in a relationship with streamer DDG, and the pair has a son, Halo.“I really wanted it to just be women when it came to this album. At least for the first drop because I feel like women, we understand each other, especially when it comes to love and heartbreak,&quot; she said.She also spoke a bit about her fellow collaborators, saying that GloRilla immediately sent her a verse when she shared the recording for their joint track, Know Bout Me. Furthermore, Halle Bailey added that Mariah the Scientist, who is featured on Alone, would often text her “really sweet things,” saying that the two &quot;kind of understand each other [and] what we were both going through.&quot;Meanwhile, Halle Bailey said her song with H.E.R. had &quot;violins and strings&quot; lifting them up while they said &quot;trash, cool, crass things.”In addition to her music, Halle Bailey is also working on her acting projects. Her upcoming movie, Italianna, sees her paired with Regé-Jean Page of Bridgerton fame. According to Deadline, Italianna is scheduled for release in the spring of 2026.