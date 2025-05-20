"They ate it " - Fans react as BTS' j-hope does the 'Love Language' challenge with TXT's Yeonjun

BTS's j-hope featured in a recent Love Language Challenge on TikTok with TXT's Yeonjun. On May 19, 2025 @TXT_bighit posted the Tiktok where the duo grooved to TXT's latest single, Love Language.

Ad

For those unversed, Love Language is a digital single by TXT released on May 2, 2025. As reported by Billboard on April 21, 2025, the single blends the vibrant and upbeat melody of the Afro house genre. The song is co-written by group member Hueningkai and follows the success of the group's previous hits, Our Summer, No Rules, I'll See You There Tomorrow.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans took to the internet to express their enthusiasm and excitement for the dance challenge, where both singers demonstrated their dancing prowess. One fan remarked that the duo "eat the challenge."

"I am obsessed. i have watched this clip over 50 times and still not tired of it. They ate it and left no crumbs," commented a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar comments continued on X, where fans praised the duo, particularly j-hope, who described his dance as "perfection."

"The dance itself is really challenging to do and Hobi really slayed it hahaha. I also love that they match their energies to each other while having their own dance style. Yeonjun’s style is powerful, energetic, detailed while Hobi’s style is smooth, detailed, fluid," remarked another fan on X.

Ad

"wow. no like I'm not biased as a fan of j-hope but he dances so well. Everytime he makes me feel awe. Like.... I don't even have words. It's just out of this world experience," reacted another fan.

"All dance challenges must have a j-hope feature! He just does it differently!! Notice how each step was given proper execution and he let them simmer to perfection! j-hope doesn’t leave a single step unattended and he made sure he hit the beats every time!" exclaimed another fan on X.

Ad

More fan reactions on X, where one fan hoped that Hobi could teach TXT choreography, while another wondered how he makes time for things like this.

"Yeonjun stood out the first part and from second half, Hobi stood out.. they are both amazing dancers. I would say Yeonjun has the youth on his side and you can tell from Hobi, he doesn’t have to prove anything.. coz he already did. he’s just chillin’ around with his younger brother," a fan wrote on X.

Ad

"I wonder if one day hobi teaches TXT choreography, would they have the same reaction as BTS when they mess up? Lol. We need a whole show with these guys.. they would be left speechless," added another fan.

"There’s 24 hours in a day and BTS uses each hour cuz how did he have the time to do this??!" questioned a fan.

Ad

More about j-hope's debut solo tour, Hope on the Stage

Ad

The BTS member embarked on his solo concert to promote his solo albums, Jack in the Box and the EP, Hope on the Street Vol 1. The tour kicked off on February 28, 2025 at KSPO Dome, Seoul, and will conclude on June 1, 2025 in Osaka.

The tour took the More singer to major cities across Asia and North America. The concert tour kicked off at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2. He surprised fans by previewing his latest single, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) at the Seoul Concerts. As reported by The Korean Herald on March 2, 2025, j-hope explained:

Ad

"While thinking about what kind of music to make after my military discharge, I realized that love feels somewhat lacking in today’s world. And then I thought, ‘Has j-hope ever made a proper love song?’ That’s how 'Sweet Dreams' was born. It’s a serenade of love dedicated to all of you."

Ad

From there, he travelled to the United States, performing ten shows, including two in Mexico. He again previewed his second single, Mona Lisa during Hope on the Stage concert at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, as reported by The Korean Herald on March 15, 2025.

He also became the first member of his group BTS to headline solo stadium shows at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. He then returned to Asia, performing in the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Macau.

Ad

He will perform in Taiwan before concluding the tour in Osaka, Japan.

In other news, j-hope is all set to hold encore concerts at Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi Province in South Korea on June 13 and 14, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More