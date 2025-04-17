"They underestimated Kendrick’s fanbase" — Internet reacts to DJ Akademiks seemingly admitting that leaked DMs between Drake & him were real

DJ Akademiks seemingly admitted that Drake's leaked Instagram DMs to him were real during his recent livestream on April 16, 2025. For context, on March 19, 2025, a screen recording of the rapper's alleged Instagram message thread with someone, presumed to be DJ Aakdemiks, was leaked on Instagram stories via the account @grandwizardchatn***a. The leaked messages reportedly contained references to Kendrick Lamar and his diss track Not Like Us.

During his recent Rumble livestream, DJ Akadmiks vaguely implied that the leaked messages between him and Drake were real, adding that they were leaked online because the Instagram account @grandwizardchatn***a had been hacked.

He continued that he and the rapper had placed bets to figure out who would find the password of the hacked account first to prevent more messages from being leaked. Akademiks added that the rapper had called him from a club to tell him he had got hold of the password.

The clip of DJ Akademiks referencing the leaked DMs was met with mixed responses from netizens on social media. One user said the Canadian rapper and his supporters underestimated Kendrick Lamar's fan base in light of the account being hacked, writing:

"They underestimated Kendrick’s fanbase, and they greatly underestimated his influence!"

Some users seemed unsurprised by the turn of events, claiming both Drizzy and Akademiks were obsessed with Lamar. Here are other reactions.

"“I know my picture on the wall when yall click up “ aging bad per usual," one person tweeted.

"Not surprised at all. They're both obsessed with Kendrick," someone else commented.

"I know Drake is suing Kendrick for damaging his reputation but I promise you the people he should sue along with himself are these streamers and Twitter bots. Bro really looks goofy out here," another user posted.

Others claim that Akademiks allegedly instigated the situation to keep the beef running for his entertainment. However, some claimed the leaked DMs confirmed that the Canadian rapper and his team "strategized" on ways to ruin Lamar's career.

"That more so look like @Akademiks is instigating helping to keep up the Kendrick and @Drake beef for his own entertainment and pretending bc he knows he’s not anyone real friend and has to move on what’s the hot topic or create one," someone else posted.

"So pretty much confirms they strategize on what propaganda to push in order to belittle and undermine Kendrick run and career, yet no one is talking about this," another person added.

"The fact that Drake teams up with Top 5, a man who has threatened Kendrick on multiple occasions, show how dumb he is. Like I've been saying, the whole "bot" tactic was set up by Drake and AK last summer, and UMG knows it. That's why they are removing it from the lawsuit," one user wrote.

As of this article, Drizzy has not reacted to the alleged leaked messages, nor has he confirmed their validity.

Drake is reportedly working on new music

During a recent gambling livestream with Adin Ross, Drizzy confirmed that he was working on his new album, adding that it was a solo project. The Canadian rapper joined Ross for the Stake vs. Drake and Adin stream on April 13, where he said:

“Working on a new album right now… it slaps.”

Elsewhere in the stream, Ross and Drizzy also had a phone call with DJ Akademiks, where the media personality praised the rapper on the success of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, his Valentine's Day album with PartyNexDoor.

He also admitted that he planned on "rushing the stage" whenever the rapper performed the track Somebody Loves Me from the album, following which Drizzy told him he'd invite him on stage when he performed.

In other news, Drake has not announced a release date for his upcoming project at the time of this article.

