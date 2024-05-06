"This is just a pause in the story of my life" — The Alarm cancels tour dates as frontman Mike Peters' cancer returns

Welsh rock band The Alarm postponed its tour dates after lead singer Mike Peters' cancer diagnosis came through. The 65-year-old musician has been living with cancer in an on-and-off manner, for more than two decades now. On April 29, Peters posted a message on the official website of the rock band.

He wrote,

"This is just a pause in the story of my life, and that normal service will be able to resume soon."

Peters added that he is about to face the "biggest challenge" of his life. The recent issue began on April 21, 2024, when Mike Peters reportedly noticed a large tumor on his neck. The doctors revealed that his CLL has turned into a High-grade Lymphoma and that he needed immediate treatment. This further led to the cancellation of the band's upcoming tours.

The Alarm lead singer Mike Peters' cancer return has led to the cancellation of the band's upcoming tour which was set to begin on May 1

A tragic event led to the change in events for the Welsh rock band The Alarm. Lead singer Mike Peters' cancer has come back, which led to such a difficult decision. A personal message from Peters was first shared on the official band website, on April 29, 2024, where he talked about a tumor around his neck.

In the message, the singer added:

"The early results have determined that my Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL) has undergone a transformation into a High Grade Lymphoma."

In the same message, he also wrote about the upcoming tour cancelation, and said,

"Unfortunately, due to this distressing news, I can no longer travel to the USA for the Live Today Love Tomorrow Tour, which was due to commence this week on May 1st."

The tour was about to start on May 1st, in New Orleans, until it got canceled after Peters' condition struck. In the personal message dated April 29, Peters revealed that he was grateful for the understanding and love showered on him, even after the tour got canceled.

Mike Peters added that he hopes to bounce back soon and resume his roles as a "husband, father, and a musician."

He added that he had managed to be composed and positive in order to "outrun" the condition in the first place.

The rock singer was first diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, back in 2005. He has been battling with it since then. However, back in September 2022, Peters relapsed and had to be admitted to the hospital. The singer's body also did not respond to his existing medication and a new way of treatment had to be introduced.

Peters revealed a bit about his medical treatment and chemotherapy sessions

After the initial message posted on April 29, 2024, a new update was uploaded by the singer on the situation on May 3, 2024. In the latest message, Mike Peters wrote,

"My 29 year old Leukaemia (CLL), had undergone an overnight transformation into a rare and aggressive form of Lymphoma known as Richter’s Syndrome."

He further talked about his wife Jules, to whom he has been married for 35 years. According to Peters, his wife had been a solid support the entire time. He also said that he believes he would bounce back just fine with her support and the endless efforts made by doctors. Mike Peters added:

"I am still reeling from the consequences of this new and completely unforeseen diagnosis and doing my best to process what is happening."

Peters gave an insight into the medical treatment that he would be subjected to. He wrote,

"I’m up against a formidable opponent and it won’t be easy to come through the Chemo, Stem Cell and possible Car-T transplants that are some of the options and medical weaponry at my disposal."

The rock singer stated that the first stage of the treatment would be to begin with the chemotherapy sessions that involved an 18-week cycle of R-CHOP therapy. Mike Peters revealed that in case he stays fine in the near future, he can also opt to perform a few gigs in the UK, in the summer and autumn. He additionally said,

"It might also be possible to add in one or two additional impromptu events and DJ sessions at The Red in between the chemo cycles just like I did with The Saturday Gigs back in 2006."

The Alarm lead singer said that he currently needs to stay "calm and passive," which means he would need to avoid any kind of excitement in either a positive or negative manner. Peters added that he has also received advice and guidance from several fans who are also "leaders in the fields of Leukaemia and Lymphoma."

The rock band's next concert has been scheduled for June 2, 2024, in Scarborough. Some of the biggest hits of The Alarm include Sixty Eight Guns and Sold Me Down The River.