"This trio's fashion game is FIRE!" — Internet reacts to Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Karol G sitting together at the Schiaparelli fashion show in Paris

Star-studded Schiaparelli fashion show took place as a part of the Paris Haute Couture Week, on Monday, July 7, 2025, and witnessed the fashion of celebrities like Dua Lipa, Karol G, and Cardi B. Photos of the three stars sitting next to each other at the event, flooded social media platforms like X.

Ad

Karol was wearing a heart-shaped necklined gown with embroidered floral details moving down the bodice and skirt. The skintight gown looked complete with a white train brushing the floor behind her. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa wore a floor-length, long-sleeved white Schiaparelli gown with dramatic shoulder pads.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dua's outfit also had a keyhole detailing in the front along with a thigh-high slit. The singer further accessorized the look with a pair of black-and-white orb earrings and black Mary Jane pumps. The WAP hitmaker, on the other hand, garnered attention in a dramatic fringed gown. According to The Mail, Cardi B even posed with a crow at the event. She even told Women's Wear Daily:

"I'm not scared of the bird. I control him. We're best friends."

Ad

Cardi further had a pair of black opera gloves on along with statement earrings to finish the look. A photo capturing the three of them sitting together had gone viral, in which Dua Lipa was in the middle of Cardi and Karol. According to Hola!, cameras even captured Karol and Dua Lipa seemingly having a light conversation while sitting in the front row.

The photos went viral with netizens sharing their take on it. One user tweeted:

Ad

"This trio's fashion game is FIRE!"

Viral Buzz @theviral7787 LINK Karol G, Dua Lipa & Cardi B slaying front row at Schiaparelli in Paris?! 😱 This trio’s fashion game is FIRE! Who’s your fave look? 🔥 #Schiaparelli #ParisFashionWeek

Ad

Another user commented:

"That table has too much star power omg 😭."

"Notice how all of these are insanely talented and gorgeous queens," added a tweet.

A lot of other X users shared similar perspectives on the three celebrities. A user commented:

"Mothers omg😍."

Several other stars apart from Dua Lipa were seen at the fashion show named "Back to the Future" on Monday

As aforementioned, the Schiaparelli fashion show was star-studded. The front row was occupied by Dua Lipa, Karol G, Cardi B, and Cooper Koch, to name a few. However, these were not the only big names who made it to the first day of the Paris Haute Couture Week.

Ad

The list further included fashion designer Vera Wang, French actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ryan Destiny, Law Roach, Josephine Japy, Fredrik Robertsson, Chiara Ferragni, model Sabina Jakubowicz, Leonie Hanne, and Gessica Kayane.

According to reports by The Daily Mail, while the Philippine wore a brown fringed mini dress, Destiny was seen in a mini dress and high heels. Japy opted for a co-ord look for the event and Hane wore a plunging white gown. According to Women's Wear Daily, the fashion show began with Cardi B posing with the crow.

Ad

Ad

The outlet further reported that the collection by Daniel Roseberry was inspired by the inter-war era. This reportedly was the time when Elsa Schiaparelli, the founder, created waves in the fashion world with her designs that were at times made in collaboration with artists like Jean Cocteau and Salvador Dalí.

According to the outlet, while talking about the era and the collection at the time, Roseberry said:

"There's something about that era that felt mournful and also turbocharged at the same time."

Ad

He further added that the collection had drawn inspiration from both the past as well as the present. Daniel Roseberry continued:

"I wanted it to feel like a bit of a farewell. We're gonna be restructuring everything after this. I think if you want to change the result, you have to change the process, and I just want to keep pushing forward."

Ad

Dua Lipa recently shared photos wearing a sheer black lace dress for a vacation night out

Amid the high fashion event, Dua Lipa had been in the headlines for her style statement. She recently took to Instagram and posted a series of photos wearing a sheer black lace dress. The Albanian singer had further tagged a five-star hotel in Spain along with the post.

The post came with a caption, in which the singer wrote:

Ad

"My lucky 22 that follows me everywhere 🖤."

The post garnered more than 2 million likes as well as over 5.6K comments since it was uploaded on July 6, 2025.

Ad

According to InStyle, the 29-year-old singer had been spending time in Italy and Spain, with her fiancé Callum Turner and her friends.

Hola! had reported that Cardi B, Dua Lipa, and Karol G were joined by Cooper Koch and Hunter Schafer at the event. According to The Mail, Schafer wore a strapless and striped green gown. She went for a pair of statement pearl earrings to complete her outfit.

For the unversed, the Paris Haute Couture Week began on July 7 and is expected to continue till July 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More