"TJAY is like my lil brother" — Future‘s baby mother Brittni Mealy dispels romance rumors with 'Brothers' rapper

Brittni Mealy, the mother of one of Future's children, Prince, denies rumors of dating rapper Lil TJAY on her Instagram stories posted on Wednesday, May 1. The rumors reportedly began arising when netizens assumed that both Brittni and TJAY had posted pictures of being on the same plane.

Brittni Mealy was quick to address the rumors and deny them, as she called it a "made-up story." Mealy said TJAY is like her "lil brother" and near her "son's age." She wrote:

“Let’s be clear cause yall blogs love a made up story let me clear this up immediately. TJAY is like my lil brother damn near my son age!! Yall are reaching to think it’s giving dating! Do yall know how old I am!! Absolutely nothing like that At all!”

Mealy also indicated that people are trying to "single" her out for "some clicks" in another subsequent Instagram story. She wrote:

“It’s hella people around to try and single me out for some clicks is crazyyyyy! When I pop out yall won’t have to piece some sh*t together.”

Brittni Mealy's Instagram Story dated May 1 (Image via Instagram/@thebrittni)

Brittni Mealy also posted a screenshot of a private Instagram page called IG Model Tea Room, calling them out for spreading "fake news." The internet personality wrote on her story with the screenshot:

“Very much fake news! Stop it!!!!!”

Mealy is an internet personality and influencer with a huge fan following. She also runs her own clothing line, Unicorn Universe.

Brittni Mealy and Future have known each other for over a decade

As per Capital Xtra, Brittni Mealy and Future have reportedly known each other for over a decade. The two allegedly first met in late 2009 at a nightclub in Atalanta, where she worked as a dancer. Future was a regular visitor at the club.

In a conversation with The YBF, Brittni Mealy mentioned that Future and she eventually "exchanged numbers" and "became friends." However, the influencer was in another relationship, so nothing progressed, she explained. She said:

“He always wanted me to dance for him. We eventually exchanged numbers, talked on the phone and became friends. I was in a relationship at the time, so it didn't go anywhere."

She further revealed in the aforementioned interview that she reconnected with Future when she began working at Magic City. She said:

"I eventually started working at Magic City and that’s where we reconnected. He really pursued me, we traveled together all the time, he really took care of me, we took care of each other."

Brittni Mealy revealed that she became pregnant with their son after they moved in together. Future and Mealy's son, Prince, was born in December 2012. Mealy said:

"We moved in together and I became pregnant with our son. We had a good relationship. This was before his career took off. My son was born in December of 2012.”

In the same interview with The YBF, Mealy opened up about what went wrong between the two. The social media personality revealed that she found out Future had "another family" just 4 miles away from their home. She noted:

"The more successful he got, the more comfortable he was with mistreating me and disrespecting our home. I even found out he had another family 4 miles away on the same street we had moved on!

"I didn't end the relationship when I found out, because I was in too deep in love and he promised he was getting rid of the other "situation" as he called it…when the time was right," she continued.

Brittni Mealy posted screenshots of Future's alleged texts to their son Prince

On August 10, 2021, Brittni Mealy shared alleged screenshots from her son Prince's phone, claiming they were sent to him by his father, Future. The texts featured Future allegedly asking his son to tell his mother to buy him some clothes and calling Mealy an "h**."

Brittni Mealy's Instagram story dated August 10, 2021 (Image via Instagram/@thebrittni)

Sharing screenshots of the alleged conversation, Mealy wrote on Instagram:

"He [Future] texts this to a child. You [are] a real coward. He [is]8 years old stupid.”

Mealy and Future also made it to the news when they reportedly got involved in a fight at their son's eighth birthday party in 2022. Later, Brittni Mealy clarified on social media that it was an "isolated incident." Speaking of the "other night," she wrote:

"I can say In 11 years I've knew my sons dad I haven't felt threaten by him nor has my son. The other night was a isolated situation."

Mealy reportedly added that Future is not a "violent hateful man" or a "mean bad father," and they "go through things" like that as a family.