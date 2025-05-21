"We aren’t ready at all" — Fans react as j-hope reveals what’s coming next in his solo journey during recent Billboard interview

BTS' j-hope teased fans about what they can expect from his upcoming solo. On May 20, 2025, the BTS member sat down for an interview with Billboard, where he talked about his experience while touring for his solo concerts, the artists he hoped to work with, and what's next for his solo career.

During the interview, when he was asked to give a spoiler for his upcoming plans, he answered,

"How far should I go with the spoilers? The vibe will be a bit more mature and if I'm being honest, maybe even a little sexier."

The More singer has previously admitted that he is going to release three singles. After the release of Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) and Mona Lisa, fans are eagerly waiting for the third single. They are often seen speculating about this upcoming track.

Fans took to the internet to discuss the interview, particularly regarding the spoilers for his upcoming plans, as they believe he is referring to the third single. One fan remarked after hearing that it would be "mature and sexier" that they are not yet ready for it.

"Oh we aren’t ready at all."

Similar fan comments continued on X, where they anticipated the upcoming track, with one even requesting its release next week.

"Sexier & Mature," says the man who could sell sunshine to a vampire. My bank account is already weeping," commented another fan.

"Plz release it next week Hobi, wevre so excited. Don't release it this week plz, we still need more time to stream ECHO & it would be great if u release it next week Hobi, not too close to ur reunion & not so far away from ur reunion," reacted a fan on X.

"So this was all a build up to the 3rd song ?" questioned another fan.

More fan comments on X speculated about the upcoming track, with one predicting its release during his Osaka concert. Another fan remarked that j-hope's solo ventures are their favorite.

"I'm really seated for his next single...plus i have a feeling he will debut it during his Osaka concert...that means I'll witness it on the big screen," a fan remarked.

"Rapline and Jungkook are going to shock us so much, I'm not ready for that but I'm happy about the future cleaning in the fandom," wrote a fan on X.

"Can I just say Hobi’s solo ventures have been my favorite so far because he really is doing all he can to branch out and I love it. All these festivals, variety shows, promo and appearances like YES !" added another fan.

More about j-hope's solo singles, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) and Mona Lisa

j-hope released his collaborative single featuring American singer Miguel titled Sweet Dreams on March 7, 2025. The song was written by the singer himself alongside Johnny Golstein, Sean Douglas, Sam Martin, and Theron Thomas. He previewed the song during his Seoul concerts for Hope on the Stage at the KSPO Dome.

He shared with fans during the performance, as reported by The Korean Herald on March 3, 2025,

"While thinking about what kind of music to make after my military discharge, I realized that love feels somewhat lacking in today’s world. And then I thought, ‘Has j-hope ever made a proper love song?’ That’s how 'Sweet Dreams' was born. It’s a serenade of love dedicated to all of you."

The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart and peaked at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100. He also debuted at No. 16 on the Global 200 chart and No. 12 on the Global Excl. US Chart.

j-hope's second single, Mona Lisa, was released on March 21, 2025, and was also teased at the Hope on the Stage concert at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn. He shared the inspiration behind the song with ARMY and stated, as reported by The Korean Herald on March 15, 2025,

"This song is my way of expressing love. Simply put, Army (BTS fan name) is my masterpiece."

The track debuted at No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it j-hope's seventh entry on the chart. Mona Lisa also entered the Global 200 chart at No. 14 and No. 9 on the Billboard Global Excl. US Charts.

In other news, j-hope is all set to hold encore concerts for Hope on the Stage at Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, on June 13 and 14, 2025.

