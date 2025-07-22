"We are seated for whatever the new announcement is!" — Internet reacts to Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty clearing its IG feed ahead of singer’s birthday

On Tuesday, July 22, Selena Gomez turned 33. It seems to be no coincidence that on her very birthday, her cosmetics line, Rare Beauty, cleared its entire Instagram feed, with zero posts currently visible on its profile.Later on Tuesday, @PopCrave shared the news about Rare Beauty's empty feed on X, which has since attracted over 148K views and 3.6K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them tweeting:&quot;Oh we are seated for whatever the new announcement is!&quot;Some netizens appeared excited about something new dropping on Rare Beauty's feed soon, while others speculated if Rhode, Hailey Beiber's beauty brand, would be clearing their Instagram feed next.&quot;rhode will be clearing their instagram feed next,&quot; commented an X user.&quot;Rare Beauty just wiped the grid? Something’s definitely coming for Selena’s birthday — and we’re ready for the glow-up,&quot; added another.&quot;Wait… Rare Beauty wiped everything? What is she planning,&quot; questioned a third one.Meanwhile, other netizens seemed unfazed by the announcement, with some even criticizing Gomez's beauty brand.&quot;notice how nobody cares,&quot; replied a fourth user.&quot;Rhode beauty ended this mess,&quot; remarked a fifth one.&quot;trash makeup brand. anyone who says otherwise is getting paid or trying to,&quot; posted a sixth user.&quot;Do people really care about this?&quot; commented a seventh netizen.Gomez launched Rare Beauty five years ago, in September 2020. Speaking about building the brand with WWD in 2021, the Emilia Perez actress said:&quot;I basically said, 'I want people that have been doing this for so long, who are willing to take a chance and take this journey with me.'&quot;Selena Gomez celebrates her pre-birthday bash with Benny Blanco and Taylor SwiftThe cleared Instagram feed of Rare Beauty comes a day after Selena Gomez shared pictures of her pre-birthday bash on her Instagram handle.Gomez, who was dressed in a dark, shimmery jumpsuit for the occasion, appeared to have a disco-themed party in the pictures, where she was seen with fiancé Benny Blanco, Taylor Swift, and her other friends.The singer's pre-birthday post came with a heartfelt message the singer penned in the caption, calling the past year &quot;the most beautiful year of my life.&quot; Adding that she owed it to the people in the pictures, Selena Gomez continued:&quot;Thank you for your unwavering love and kindness. Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable. I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love.&quot;Gomez's birthday celebration comes a week after several alleged details of the singer's wedding to Benny Blanco were reported by a source.In an exclusive Daily Mail article published last week (on Monday, July 14), an insider source revealed that the couple was going to get married in September and had picked Montecito, California, as their wedding venue. Per sources, the nuptials are likely to be a two-day event, with Blanco and Selena Gomez asking their guests to bring overnight bags for the weekend. They further revealed:&quot;Although it's for friends and family only, many on the friends list are huge celebrities including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Selena's co-stars from Only Murders In The Building, and music superstars who are Benny's friends and some he's also worked with.&quot;Benny Blanco proposed to Selena Gomez last year in December, with the Disney alum sharing her engagement ring's picture on Instagram on December 11.