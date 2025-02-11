What did A$AP Lou say about the ammunition found at A$AP Rocky's house? Rocky's Mob member's testimony explored

A$AP Rocky's ongoing trial for allegedly shooting fellow Mob member A$AP Relli encountered a new development after A$AP Lou testified that the Glock 43 magazine the police found in Rocky's house during a 2022 search belonged to him.

A$AP Rocky is currently facing two felony charges of "assault with a semiautomatic firearm" after Relli accused the rapper of firing two rounds at him during an altercation in Hollywood in November 2021. Relli claimed the bullet grazed his knuckles, leaving visible wounds. Rocky, who denied a guilty plea deal, could face a 24-year sentence if found guilty.

The trial, which began on January 24, has called several witnesses to testify, including Lou, who is currently Rocky's tour manager. Lou took the stand on February 10 and testified that the ammunition the police seized from A$AP Rocky's home belonged to him. He further stated that he had brought two guns to Rocky's house after the two decided to visit a shooting range together and, allegedly, left them there by mistake.

Exploring A$AP Lou's testimony about the Glock 43 magazine police found at A$AP Rocky's house

A$AP Lou's testimony came in favor of A$AP Rocky after the tour manager stated that he was the rightful owner of the ammunition, including a Glock 43 magazine, which the police found at A$AP Rocky's home.

After testifying that the ammunition belonged to him, Lou mentioned that while he was "oiling" the weapons, he realized he had mistakenly purchased the Glock 43 magazine, thinking it was a Glock 42 magazine. He insisted that he did not own a Glock 43 gun.

"I took everything except for one magazine. It was a Glock 43 magazine. When you're in the store, it's like everything is next to each other. I didn't realize until that day that I had mistakenly grabbed it," Lou testified.

The prosecution then asked Lou why he did not return the Glock 43 magazine after realizing he had picked up the wrong ammunition at the gun store. Lou responded that it wasn't worth the hassle since the magazine had only cost him $20.

However, Deputy District Attorney John Lewin, who cross-examined Lou, claimed that the tour manager's version of events was a lie.

“Isn’t it true sir, that this information about the Glock 43 magazine is what is called a lie? That it never happened?” Lewin asked.

After the defense objected to the line of questioning, the prosecutor asked Lou if the police had found the Glock 43 magazine because Rocky owned a Glock 43 gun which he used to fire at Relli. Lou denied this claim in his testimony.

A$AP Lou also testified that A$AP Rocky carried a prop gun on the day of the shooting

While A$AP Relli alleged that his former Mob member, A$AP Rocky, shot at him with a real gun, Rocky's lawyers contended that the rapper used a prop gun, which he carried for his protection. A$AP Lou also supported this claim in his testimony, stating that Rocky obtained the prop gun during the shoot for his 2022 music video D.M.B.

“He got it from that video shoot. I was on set, and I handled it there. I did see him take it, yes,” Lou said.

He added that A$AP Rocky carried the prop gun, believed to be a Glock 26, with him on several occasions for his protection. He referred to it as a "nonlethal form of self-defense.” According to Rolling Stone, Lou also testified that he saw the rapper with the prop gun on the day of his altercation with Relli during a ComplexCon performance dress rehearsal.

Lou also mentioned that he returned the prop gun to the music video's co-director after the incident, adding:

“The decision was made because, like I said, [Rocky] carried it to deter violence, and on Nov. 6, it obviously didn’t work. And he decided to just get actual armed security, and he didn’t want to carry it anymore. I flew back to New York with it and gave it to the co-director we got it from.”

Lou testified that the director informed him they no longer had the prop gun, noting that it had been placed in an accessible storage room where it went missing. Lou's testimony of A$AP Rocky using a prop gun was previously supported by another A$AP Mob member, Twelvyy, during his testimony last week.

It is unclear if A$AP Rocky will testify during the trial, as the rapper's attorney informed the court that a decision has not yet been made. The lawyer also mentioned that the defense would rest its case after one more witness testifies during the next hearing on February 11.

