Former CEO of X Jack Dorsey has entered the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. The Block co-founder took to the social networking site to seemingly hint that he is supporting K. Dot amid the latter’s feud with Drizzy. This comes after the two musicians have been relentlessly releasing diss tracks against each other.

Many were left in a tizzy after Dorsey expressed his opinion on the ongoing rap feud. After noticing that the tech CEO was not siding with Drake, one netizen said on X:

For those uninitiated, Jack Patrick Dorsey is the former permanent CEO and co-founder of X. He is now the co-founder of the financial platform Block. Forbes has estimated that the technology giant is estimated to be worth $3.1 billion.

On May 9, Jack Dorsey took to X to share a link to Kendrick Lamar’s Rich Spirit track, which appeared on the latter’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers 2022 album. The song details the pressures of being a celebrity. At the time of writing this article, his tweet had amassed nearly 800,000 views, with many commenting on Dorsey supporting the Humble crooner.

Several netizens were left in a frenzy after Dorsey tweeted the same. Many remained unclear as to why Dorsey was against Drake. A few tweets read:

Kendrick Lamar had not responded to Jack Dorsey’s apparent public support at the time of writing this article.

This is not the first time Jack Dorsey has spoken about Kendrick Lamar on social media

As the rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake began, Jack Dorsey took to X on May 3 to share an old tweet from K. Dot where he had promoted a Toronto concert that took place on June 16. Dorsey shared a heart emoji while reacting to the tweet, which appeared to be a nod to K. Dot’s Drake diss track- 6:16 in LA.

On May 4, the 47-year-old entrepreneur also took to the social networking site to share a link to Kendrick Lamar’s meet the grahams Drake diss track. While tweeting the same, Dorsey also said, “truth vs lies.”

Jack Dorsey, a St. Louis, Missouri, native, also retweeted a tweet of Kendrick Lamar performing at Best Buy.

At one point, Dorsey also toyed with bringing Kendrick Lamar onto the board of Twitter in 2016. In response to the same, the latter included the former in the music video for his track, Count Me In. In the quick cameo, Dorsey could be seen lifting his glass alongside the musician and venture capitalist Aviv Nevo.

Kendrick Lamar had also collaborated with Dorsey’s Block company alongside Ticketmaster to give his fans early access to his 2022 Big Steppers tour tickets.

As mentioned prior, the relationship between Drake and Dorsey remains unclear at the time of writing this article. However, Reddit user u/elotonin-junkie speculated on the r/Drizzy subreddit that Dorsey had beef with Drake after the latter “backed out of” a Tidal deal.

Tidal is a music streaming platform that Jack Dorsey purchased from Jay Z. It was revealed that Dorsey’s Square bought the company from Jay Z by paying $297 million in cash and through a “significant majority” of Tidal’s stock.