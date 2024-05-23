What did Esther Baxter say about Joe Budden in 2011? Actress responds to people asking her to "speak your truth"

On Wednesday, May 22, model and actress Esther Baxter took to Instagram stories to respond to calls for her to "speak her truth" regarding Joe Budden, her ex-boyfriend, allegedly abusing her. The actress posted a series of Instagram stories explaining what happened when she spoke up about her alleged abuse in 2011.

Disclaimer: The following article contains mentions of physical abuse and miscarriage which may be triggering for some. Readers' discretion is advised.

"You want me to "speak my truth?" I did. I did. I did when it mattered. I did at the time and people called me a liar. Not only did people call me a liar but they bashed me, said I was a liar, this and that. Why would I explain myself again? I did," she said.

Baxter first came forward with these accusations in 2011, when she claimed the podcaster and former rapper physically abused her. Esther Baxter and Joe Budden were in a relationship between 2010 and 2011.

Esther Baxter alleged Joe Budden's physical abuse caused her to lose their child

In 2011, Joe Budden announced his breakup with his former girlfriend Esther Baxter through his song, Ordinary Love Sh*t Pt.2. A week after that, Baxter came out with her variation of events in an interview with bossip.com, which vastly differed from Budden's.

According to XXL Magazine, Esther Baxter accused the rapper of physically abusing her, dragging her out of a room by her ankles, choking her, and slamming her against the door.

"Basically we got into an argument and he [Budden] went into a rage and started throwing my stuff down the stairs. My clothes and shoes and everything, He’s telling me to get out. I went into another room and locked the door and he didn’t like that. He came over and kicked the door down. He came into the room and grabbed me by my ankles and dragged me out of the room multiple times," Baxter said in the interview.

She also alleged that she suffered a miscarriage due to Joe Budden's physical abuse.

"I told him that if he didn’t stop, I was going to call the police. So in an attempt to grab my phone from me he threw me on the floor wrestling with me and ended up just throwing me on my back and grabbing me by my wrist and sitting on my stomach for half an hour while I was screaming that I was pregnant," she continued.

Esther Baxter claimed she was later allowed to leave the house, following which she went to the hospital and found out she suffered a miscarriage. She filed charges with the police, and Budden was arrested that night.

"Don't put me on any more lists" — Esther Baxter in response to people asking she "speak her truth"

Esther Baxter's response came after an Instagram account named @raqi_4real listed several women, including Baxter, adding, "Hold your head up and speak your truth if and when you ever feel like it!"

Following this, Esther Baxter took to Instagram to request that people not add her to any lists, adding that it was triggering to constantly relive her alleged abuse.

"It's triggering to have to constantly be tied to something that not only you had to go through, you went through in your life that was forever changing, and you also have to relive it over and over and over again because somebody is constantly talking about it. Not only that but you weren't believed when you were brave enough to say something. Don't put me on any more lists, thanks," she said.

Expand Tweet

Esther Baxter also claimed she did not want to be associated with any of this, accusing people of calling her a liar when she first spoke about her abuse in an interview with bossip.com in 2011.

Budden, meanwhile, had also responded to the claims in an interview with on-air personality DJ Funkmaster Flex of radio station Hot 97 on May 9, 2011.

“If the subject matter were true at all, then I’d be sitting there like anybody else saying ‘Geez, this guy’s a monster’,” shared Budden. “It’s a bunch of lies. Lies, lies, lies,”

This is not the only time Joe Budden has been accused of physical abuse by his ex-partners. After the podcaster spoke up about CNN's recently telecasted video of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016, Tahiry Jose called out Budden for the irony.

Expand Tweet

According to The Shade Room, she accused him of throwing her down a flight of stairs and dragging her back into the house. Joe reacted to her accusations and dubbed her a "failed gold digger" who allegedly "abused, targeted and manipulated many men."