What happened to AB Quintanilla? Selena's brother reveals health struggles after lashing out at music festival attendees in viral video

King of Kumbia Abraham Isaac Quintanilla III, professionally known as A.B. Quintanilla recently had a meltdown at the 2024 Tejano Explosion in San Antonio. The renowned Tejano songwriter and record producer had an outburst addressed to the crowd during his April 27 performance at the music festival.

Some attendees filmed the incident and posted it on TikTok. The footage of the late songstress Selena’s brother captured him criticizing the audience for their lack of energy. He addressed the attendees and said:

“Like somebody put a gun to your head and forced you to be here tonight, you know what I’m saying? And that feels horrible as a musician to work so hard over all these years to bring you hits, and you guys come here, and you can’t even raise your hands to clap or be happy, man.”

However, the 60-year-old later took to Instagram and apologized for lashing out at the audience. He acknowledged that he got overwhelmed with emotions. He said in the now-deleted video:

“I want to apologize for my words, my actions, what I said.”

A.B. Quintanilla also revealed experiencing a recent health scare where he underwent a biopsy for a probable cancer diagnosis. Fortunately, he said, the result was negative. The singer additionally spoke about his mental health battle.

A.B. Quintanilla shares mental health struggles in apology video for Tejano Explosion rant

A.B. Quintanilla traveled from Las Vegas to San Antonio in Texas to perform at the music festival. In one of the viral clips from his outburst, the musician said:

“For me, I’ll take my music somewhere else. Not here in San Antonio. This is the last Tejano Explosion I’ll ever do.”

He expressed frustration at the crowd’s lack of enthusiasm and support for Tejano music. Addressing the seemingly cheerless crowd, Abraham said:

"That’s not cool…that’s not acceptable. You guys should be…just like you support the Dallas Cowboys who lose every f****** year, you should support your bands, and Tejano music."

When someone from the audience booed him after this, Abraham continued:

“Boo all you want, I don’t care. That doesn’t affect me…Boo yourselves for not participating in the show. I’m trying to show all love through music, man. Come on, man. Just show a little bit love.”

He added:

“Y’all just sitting there, like y’all don’t even want to party or nothing. You know what? Whatever you want to do, that’s all. It’s all good, I’ll do that.”

In his subsequent Instagram post, A.B. Quintanilla sent a heartfelt apology to everyone. He revealed he has been struggling with several mental health issues, including bipolar disorder since the death of his sister, Selena. Abraham said:

“I became bipolar, OCD, ADD, PSTD. I’m on the spectrum, basically.”

The musician claimed a lapse in his medications due to the cancer scare led to the public bipolar episode on Saturday.

A.B. Quintanilla reassured fans of being back on his regular medication regime and said that he expects to recover from it soon. He requested everyone to be understanding and forgiving:

“I hope that you can find it in your heart to please forgive me.”

Despite what transpired at the Tejano Explosion, Abraham asserted his love and gratitude to his fans and the people of San Antonio. He promised to perform in the city soon and concluded his message by saying:

“Once again, I apologize from the bottom of my heart. Love you guys a lot. And I’m just glad that I’m okay. And I know, you know, with my meds, I’ll be okay.”

Fans sent their empathy and encouragement to the singer and appreciated his honesty and dedication to music.