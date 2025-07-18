What did MackWop say to Nicki Minaj? Rapper seeks Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's help, alleging TDE affiliate publicly threatened her  

Nicki Minaj recently reached out to Republican congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna for help amid her ongoing spat with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), claiming TDE affiliate MackWop allegedly threatened her. Minaj's feud with TDE began on July 15, 2025, after she called out the record label's president, Terrence 'Punch' Henderson, for allegedly bullying her online for years.

The online spat soon involved SZA, a TDE artist, after Minaj assumed the singer was subtweeting about her. This resulted in the Super Bass rapper posting several scathing tweets about SZA's physical appearance and career.

On July 16, 2025, MackWop, a TDE affiliate, commented on the situation in his livestream, warning Minaj to "relax" before she got "put in the blender like your boy." However, he added that he had nothing bad to say about the rapper, calling her "dope."

"Yo, what's going on bruh, on my god...Nicki, relax... Relax before you get put in the blender like your boy did. Uh oh. She gotta relax. She gotta relax...These days ain't those days, respectfully. I ain't gonna say nothing bad about Nicki. She's dope. I'mma just chill, peep the scene, 'cause it's all news to me right now. It is all news to me right now," MackWop said.

According to HotNewHipHop, MackWop's comment, "Relax before you get put in the blender like your boy did," may be a likely reference to Drake's 2024 rap battle with Kendrick Lamar, as the Canadian rapper is also known by the nickname 'The Boy.' Additionally, the Compton rapper was with TDE till 2022 and continues to maintain a cordial relationship with the label.

However, Nicki Minaj perceived MackWop's remarks as a threat to her. On July 17, she reached out to Representative Luna on X for help, adding that she had alerted the FBI and CIA about the alleged threat.

"@RepLuna this man just publicly threatened me. I’ve notified the FBI & CIA. I want this thug locked up & I’m ready to talk about everything these ppl have done to me," Minaj wrote.

In her response, Luna asked Nicki Minaj to contact her on her cellphone, adding that she would immediately notify law enforcement about the alleged threat.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna @RepLuna LINK Please text my cell, I will forward this to law enforcement immediately. Threats of violence and assassination should be taken very seriously. Hope you’re ok, we’ll talk soon @NICKIMINAJ

Nicki Minaj claimed MackWop's comment about "your boy" was about Tory Lanez

Following MackWop's remarks to Nicki Minaj, the rapper took to social media to call out the TDE affiliate, accusing him of attempting to threaten her. She also tagged the FBI in her various posts addressing the situation. In one post, she asked that the FBI investigate MackWop, claiming he had ties to people involved in alleged "shady business."

"@MackWop did you just threaten to harm me? @FBI I want this man investigated right away. He has ties to other ppl who’ve been a part of very shady business & is now threatening harm as well as admitting to a crime about someone else. Which boy was put in a blender?" the rapper wrote on X.

In another post, Nicki Minaj wondered if the "boy" that MackWop referred to in his livestream was Tory Lanez, who was recently stabbed multiple times by a fellow inmate at the California Correctional Institute in May 2025. Minaj reiterated a viral social media theory that the attack was an alleged setup, tagging both the FBI and CIA in the post.

Notably, Nicki Minaj went on a verbal rampage against Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and Roc Nation on July 8, 2025. Tory Lanez is currently incarcerated for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, and Roc Nation has a management contract with Megan.

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ LINK It seems to me that he’s talking about Tory recently being stabbed up in what many believe to be a set up. @fbi I’m ready to talk about everything I know. @CIADirector these thugs have gone way too far. They have now began PUBLIC THREATS due to their leaders feeling above the law

Nicki Minaj continued her verbal attack against SZA amid her posts accusing MackWop of threatening her. On July 17, SZA responded to one of Minaj's posts, claiming that the rapper reached out to her twice for a feature in the past. The singer also added that she contributed to Minaj's 2014 hit Feeling Myself, featuring Beyoncé.

In one of her recent posts, Minaj addressed the issue and claimed that neither she nor Beyoncé wanted to sing the line, writing, "none of us wanted to sing those s**t lyrics."

SZA has yet to respond to the latest post at the time of writing this article.

