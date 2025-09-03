What did Roger Waters say about Ozzy Osbourne? Jack Osbourne calls out Pink Floyd's co-founder for dissing his father

Ozzy Osbourne's son, Jack Osbourne, has blasted Pink Floyd bassist, Roger Waters, in a recent Instagram post. The fiery attack came after the latter criticized the late Black Sabbath frontman in a recent interview with “The Independent Ink.”

On September 3, Jack Osbourne addressed Roger Waters on Instagram, and had two words for the veteran Pink Floyd man - “F*ck you.”

He then added,

“How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls**t in the press. My father always thought you were a c**t — thanks for proving him right.”

Jack Osbourne addressed Roger Waters on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@jackosbourne)

For the unversed, Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, 2025, at age 76. As per The Independent, the primary cause of his death was “acute myocardial infarction” and “out of hospital cardiac arrest.” The report also mentions Parkinson's disease, coronary artery disease, and autonomic dysfunction as other factors that contributed to his death.

The Black Sabbath legend's death happened only 17 days after his farewell concert called Back to the Beginning. The concert was a massive success, featuring tributes from juggernauts like Metallica, Alice in Chains, Mastodon, Lamb of God, Pantera, and Slayer, among others.

Exploring what Roger Waters said about Ozzy Osbourne

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams (Image via Getty)

Jack Osbourne's recent comments on Roger Waters came after the Pink Floyd man seemingly took a dig at Ozzy Osbourne during an August 12 appearance on The Independent Ink.

While discussing the state of British politics, he brought up Osbourne's death, saying:

“Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him in his whatever state that he was in his whole life. We’ll never know. Although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense and… the music, I have no idea. I couldn’t give a f**k. I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did.”

Waters further brought up one of the most controversial and famous moments in Ozzy Osbourne's career, saying:

“I have no interest in biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less, you know.”

This was followed by the interviewer clarifying that Osbourne famously bit off a bat's head.

“That’s even worse, isn’t it?” replied Waters.

As per TMZ, no comment on the matter or Jack Osbourne's fiery response has come from Roger Waters' reps as of writing.

Ozzy Osbourne once opened up about his separation from Black Sabbath

Ozzy was one of the founding members of Black Sabbath (Image via Getty)

Ozzy Osbourne was one of the founding members of the Birmingham-based heavy metal band Black Sabbath. Founded alongside Geezer Butler, Bill Ward, and Tony Iommi, the band distinguished itself because of its occult themes and horror-centric lyricism.

After eleven years and eight studio albums, Osbourne was fired from the band in 1979 and was replaced by Ronnie James Dio. As per People magazine, the “Prince of Darkness” was let go by the band because of his excessive drug and alcohol abuse.

Osbourne opened up about the firing fiasco more than two decades later, in a 2002 interview with Rolling Stone.

“We deserved to fire each other. There was no one worse than anybody else. If the others had been churchgoing Bible punchers and I was f**king their wives, I could have expected it. But they were doing booze and quaaludes too,” he explained.

He continued, revealing the band's heavy use of cocaine during tours.

“We did it for years. Eventually it turned everything sour. One minute, we were a rock band doing coke. The next, we were a coke band doing rock,” said Ozzy.

After his stint with Black Sabbath, “The Prince of Darkness” embarked on a solo career. In 1980, he released his debut album titled Blizzard of Ozz. In 2017, it stood ninth on Rolling Stone's list of “100 Greatest Albums of All Time.”

In all, Ozzy Osbourne released 13 solo albums, with the latest one (titled Patient Number 9) having been released in 2022.

