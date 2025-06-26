What did Sauce Walka say about That Mexican OT? Latter apologizes over controversial remarks 

That Mexican OT publicly apologized on social media after enduring a week of criticism, which included backlash from Sauce Walka and Tr3fonc, for suggesting that he was allowed to use the N-word in a podcast interview last week.

During his appearance on the Lip Service podcast on June 18, the Texan rapper defended his right to use the racial slur. He also said to the panel full of women, "What the f**k are you going to do about it?”

Following the episode's airing, That Mexican OT faced intense backlash from netizens and rappers alike. Initially, Sauce Walka supported Mexican OT, one of his frequent collaborators, on social media, calling the outcry “ignorance at its finest.”

However, the Houston rapper backtracked his remarks and joined in on the criticism. On June 25, Sauce Walka took to Instagram to upload a video explaining why he changed his mind about Mexican OT's comments, saying:

"At first, when I was speaking on what I was speaking on, I was only talking about the sh*t I seen on Say Cheese. Then, my brother showed me the interview and showed me exactly verbatim what Mexican OT said on that podcast with all the women. Mexican OT, b***h you wrong, h*e! Imma tell you why you wrong, little bro."

Sauce Walka claimed that Mexican OT would not say the same thing if he were in a room full of Black men, who would be ready to fight him over the controversial remark.

"I ain't f**ked up with you saying n***a... the problem and the issue is the fact that you say n***a in a room full of women. 'Is there any black n***as in here? Is there any n****as in here? If there are, what you gonna do about it?' That's where you f**ked up at brother, that's where the disrespect is," he said.

"You know, if you was in a room full of violent n***as from Houston, full of violent n***as like myself... there would have been six n***as in the room ready to fight you," he added.

Sauce Walka described That Mexican OT's behavior as "h*e shit," alleging he only behaved that way as he felt it was a safe setting to say what he said without facing any repercussions. He also criticized the media, blog sites, and podcasts for putting artists in uncomfortable situations and asking them awkward questions.

That Mexican OT left his response to Sauce Walka's criticism in the comments section of the Instagram video, writing:

“I love yu I ain’t mad. Thank yu.”

Exploring That Mexican OT's apology following Sauce Walka's criticism

During his appearance on the Lip Service podcast, That Mexican OT stated that he felt he had earned the pass to say the N-word because he grew up around Black people, adding:

"I feel like I can say it, but not because of that, and I'ma tell you why... What the f**k are you going to do about it? And then second of all, I grew up loving these motherf**kers. I grew up fighting with them, I grew up eating with them."

"I grew up f**king doing bad s**t with them, I grew up loving with them, I got family. It's not even about family. Even if i wasn't related to nobody that's Black, s**t, it's what the f**k I was surrounded by," he further said.

Following this, he was criticized by many for his controversial remarks, including the likes of Sauce Walka and Tr3fonc. While Walka dubbed his remarks disrespectful, Tr3fonc stated that he had "lost a lotta respect" for Mexican OT in an Instagram Story on June 25.

Following this, That Mexican OT took to social media to share a screenshot of his DMs with Tr3fonc, where he had texted the Denver rapper.

“I gotta alotta love for my brother and sister hood man. Blessings and I’m sorry to hurt my people I hope yall can forgive me,” he wrote.

In a follow-up Story, That Mexican OT issued a public apology to anyone who was offended by his remarks, writing:

“S**t f**ked me up I lost one of them. I’m sorry to anyone I’ve offended of any race or belief. Thank yu to everyone who still here.”

That Mexican OT's apology on Instagram (Image via @thatmexicanot/Instagram)

In other news, That Mexican OT and Sauce Walka recently collaborated on the track Samsung Screenz, released in April 2025. The song came weeks after Walka was injured in a shooting in Memphis that killed fellow rapper Sayso P.

The shooting, which police suspect to be a targeted attack, left Sauce Walka with a leg injury. Following the shooting, Memphis police were on the lookout for the alleged suspects, Jayden Dandridge (aged 21) and Kevin Brown (aged 22). The police found Dandridge dead in Houston while Brown still remains absconding at large.

