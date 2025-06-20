Where is That Mexican OT from? Real name and all about the rapper in the wake of controversial remarks about the N-word

American rapper That Mexican OT, whose real name is Virgil Rene Gazca, is currently trending after his comment on the use of the N-word went viral. During the June 19 episode of the Lip Service podcast, one of the hosts, Cleotrapa, asked him about his past usage of the term.

“You’re from the South, obviously you grew up a different kind of way, and you’re a rapper, too. Do you feel like you can say the N-word?” she asked.

That Mexican OT, who hails from Bay City in Texas, replied that he could use the N-word, not because he was a rapper or from the South, but because he grew up alongside the Black community.

Trending

At first, he scanned the room and tried to find an African American person in there, by saying, “I’m gonna tell you why … I wish there were some Black dudes in here.”

After locating someone, he continued to explain:

“Okay, we are gonna use him. What the f**k are you gonna do about it? And then second of all, I grew up loving these motherf**kers. I grew up fighting with them. I grew up eating with them. I grew up f**kin’ doing bad sh*t with them.”

That Mexican OT also claimed to have Black relatives, alongside being raised in a Black community, adding that he means no harm while using the N-word.

Everything you need to know about That Mexican OT

That Mexican OT (short for “Outta Texas”) was born Virgil Rene Gazca in Bay City, Texas, in February 1999 to Mexican immigrant parents, Carlos Moreno and Sophia Ann Gazca. His boyhood was laden with drugs, violence, and poverty, after his mother died in an accident and his father was incarcerated.

OT grew up with his younger brother at his grandmother’s home. He spent his formative years in Austin, TX.

“Music definitely taught me English ’cause my mama had me young. She was there, but she was out, and my dad was in prison, but I had music,” he told XXL Mag earlier in 2024.

Gazca adopted his stage name as a teenager when he entered the hip-hop and Chicano rap scene. Originally, the self-proclaimed Tejano or Texas Mexican recorded music independently and published it online.

These include the mixtapes, South Texas Project (2020), Southside Steppin’ (2021), 1 Double 0 (2021), and Nonsense and Mexican Sh*t (2022). Songs like Plan C and La Muerte also became hits.

However, his breakout single was Johnny Dang featuring Paul Wall and Drodi in 2023, which charted on the Billboard Hot 100. It was dedicated to Houston jeweler and grill maker Johnny Dang, and the music video amassed over 60 million views on YouTube and 36 million streams on Spotify.

That same year, in July, That Mexican OT dropped his debut studio album, Lonestar Luchador, which entered the Billboard 200.

So far, he has worked with record labels including Manifest/ GoodTalk, Good Money Global, and has also signed a deal with Interscope Records. The 26-year-old has collaborated with artists, including Ralph Barbosa, BigXthaPlug, Lefty Sm, Maxo Kream, and Big Yavo, among others.

That Mexican OT considers Big L, Eminem, UGK, Lil Keke, George Strait, 106 & Park, and Slick Rick as his inspirations. His 2024 singles Point Em Out and 02.02.99 from the mixtape Texas Technician also earned commercial success, as did his April 2025 project Chicken & Sauce, in collaboration with Sauce Walka.

During a January 2024 interview with XXL Mag, OT called himself a “simple man” and “country boy,” adding he was unsure how he became famous.

“Real talk, I’m the last one they expected… As a kid, I hated everything about me. I hated my name, my ethnicity, the way I looked—everything—and lil ol’ me is doing all this stuff. I’m just good at rapping, and I’m a real-life cowboy. I’m from the country. None of this is a façade,” he stated.

OT also mentioned that his fans should expect more work from him and see him everywhere. On February 2, 2025, the day of his 26th birthday, the mayor of his hometown, Bay City, proclaimed it as That Mexican OT Day.

More about That Mexican OT’s recent remarks on the ‘Lip Service’ podcast

On Thursday, That Mexican OT was a guest on the Lip Service podcast hosted by Angela Yee, Gigi Maguire, Jordan Emanuel, and Cleotrapa. He spoke about using the N-word, but clarified he never means anything inappropriate by it.

“If you’re from where I’m from, or anywhere, what the f**k are you gonna do about it? I went to the jungle and earned the lion’s head. And now I’ll dominate anywhere… You will respect me the same way I respect you,” he stated.

He also mentioned, “Even if I wasn’t related to nobody that was Black, I mean, sh*t, it’s what the f**k I was surrounded by.” Elsewhere, Gazca shared that he wasn’t afraid of being “canceled.”

When Angela Yee discussed that many in the entertainment field were careful with their words to avoid ruining their reputation, That Mexican OT went on record to say he wasn’t one of them.

“I don’t think I can get canceled. I can’t get canceled because I didn’t sell my music; I sold me. These people know who the f**k I am, and they love me, and they appreciate me. That’s why I can go f**kin’ jump off a bridge and eat a bowl of sh*t, and they’re gonna f**kin’ love it,” he stated.

The Texas rapper also noted that anybody who didn’t agree with his viewpoints could choose to ignore him, as there’s a “whole world that is behind me.” Gazca wrapped up by saying he was so fearlessly himself that people had “no choice but to respect” him.

Previously, during his 2023 appearance on The Smoothvega Podcast, That Mexican OT made similar remarks about his usage of the N-word, calling it a “culture thing.” He also shared there was nothing like acting Black or Brown or other colors, and called the idea “stupic f**k.”

The rapper is scheduled to perform at The Mexican OT Ultimate VIP Experience, starting June 29, in Joliet, Illinois, as per his official website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More