When did Angela Yee leave the Breakfast Club? Former podcast co-host addresses ongoing drama involving Jess Hilarious

Former Breakfast Club host, Angela Yee, has recently offered her opinion on the viral tension between the two present hosts, Loren LoRosa and Jess Hilarious. Yee recently opened up about the same in an exclusive interview on FOX 5 Washington D.C. which was later uploaded on the outlet’s YouTube channel on Thursday, March 27.

During the same, Angela Yee was questioned about the recent "argument" between Jess and LoRosa. She said that when she left her place at the Breakfast Club in 2022, she was informed that two people will be employed.

In the video, she could be heard talking about the same:

"When I initially left, they did say they were going to hire two people, so that was always the plan. I’ma be honest, I don’t know what’s being communicated to anybody.”

The video came almost one and half weeks after Jess Hilarious complained about the management of The Breakfast Club and talked about being compared to LoRosa in a livestream on March 19.

Angela Yee thinks Jess and LoRosa will soon resolve their issues

Angela Yee further shared her opinion on the conflict between Jess Hilarious and Loren LaRosa about their responsibilities on The Breakfast Club. In the same interview with Fox 5, which was uploaded on YouTube on Thursday, Angela Yee said that she believed the popularity of Jess as a comedian made her an attractive candidate for iHeartRadio.

Being completely unbiased, Angela Yee also mentioned how "really hard" LoRosa works in her position. She further acknowledged the women and their circumstances, mentioning Jess and her diligence. She then empathized:

“I know Jess was out on maternity leave and I know it’s tough coming back.. I know she’s expressed having a baby, postpartum, all of those things take a toll. And Loren works really hard, and Jess does, too…”

She continued:

“She’s on the road, and I think part of why they hired her is because of that. She does comedy shows, she’s on the road, that adds a lot to the show.”

Angela Yee also shared her opinion on why the drama went out of hand and said:

“Social media tends to get people riled up, it’s outside forces. It’s not what’s in the room and that’s what makes tensions sometimes build. But what is good is when we see a blow up and then work through it.”

Ultimately, Yee said that Jess and LoRosa appear to be "working through" their problems. She further claimed that the cast might be able to connect with listeners more easily as a result of their blow-up.

The whole incident happened after Jess Hilarious publicly vented her anger on Instagram Live on March 19, exposing the alleged tensions within the morning program. Her complaints mostly focused on Loren LoRosa and her prolonged appearance as a guest host, since she first replaced Jess while the former was on maternity leave.

The discussion went public as Jess continued to express her confusion about why LoRosa did not leave the show upon her return. She then talked about how the show's new adjustments caught her off guard and how she thought her co-hosts never defended her against the criticism.

Finally, Jess and LoRosa had an open discussion about their disagreements on-air as the show came to an end on March 20. The two women further discussed the experience on the show. Loren recalled a previous private meeting with Jess and the show's EP, Eddie, and described some of Jess' Live as "crazy."

She acknowledged that they were "fighting for air time" and asked about ways she, as a producer, might prevent the on-air conflict. On the show, Jess occasionally referred to Loren as "over talks," but she also gave her flowers for a job well done.

On the other hand, Loren LoRosa hasn’t said anything about the whole issue yet.

