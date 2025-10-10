What is Tim Westwood's net worth? British DJ's career explored as he is charged with rape and sexual assault

DJ Tim Westwood was charged with four counts of rape and 11 counts of indecent and sexual assault on October 9, 2025. This came three years after The Guardian and the BBC conducted a joint investigation into the former BBC radio host in 2022, reporting that seven different women had accused the British DJ of sexual misconduct, including &quot;predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour and touching,&quot; between 1992 and 2017. In addition to the four rape counts, Westwood was also charged with &quot;nine counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault.&quot; On October 9, Andy Furphy, the Detective Superintendent of the Metropolitan Police Department, addressed the charges in a press conference, urging people to &quot;come forward&quot; with information.“It takes courage to come forward and report allegations of this nature. The women who have done so have put their trust in us and we continue to provide them with all available support. Our investigation remains open and we’d encourage anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with us. Any reports will be dealt with in the strictest confidence by specialist officers,&quot; he said.Doggie Diamonds @DoggieDiamondsLINKFormer BBC Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood faces charges for sexual offenses against seven women, including four rape counts. The Metropolitan Police report the 68-year-old’s alleged crimes span 1983 to 2016. They urge anyone with information to come forward as the investigation…DJ Tim Westwood's net worth is estimated to be $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He was a radio host on BBC Radio 1 between 1994 and 2013. Following his departure from the BBC, he worked at Capital Xtra, where he remained till April 2022.According to The Guardian, Tim Westwood started out as a glass collector at a London nightclub called Gossips in the 1980s. His first radio job was at the London pirate station LWR, and in 1985, he began hosting on Kiss FM, which he co-owned. In 1987, he joined Capital FM, and in 1994, he began his 20-year stint at BBC Radio 1.The Guardian reported that Tim Westwood &quot;became the face of the BBC’s rap and hip-hop output on Radio 1,&quot; joining digital station 1Xtra for a new hip-hop show in 2007. He also began hosting weekday shows on BBC Radio 1, but was partially taken off the slot due to a reshuffle in 2012. In 2013, he parted ways with the BBC and took on a job at its competitor station, Capital Xtra. He stepped down from the radio station in 2022 after the BBC and The Guardian published their report.Tim Westwood has also hosted television shows for MTV, including Pimp My Ride UK from 2005 to 2007. In 2009, the DJ started his own YouTube channel, Tim Westwood TV, which has over 1.43 million subscribers as of this writing. Westwood has also released 14 compilation albums.Tim Westwood will appear at Westminster magistrates' court in NovemberAccording to the Guardian, Tim Westwood's current charges involve seven different women, with the first offense dating back to 1983 and the latest offense in 2013. The Metropolitan police said all the alleged assaults happened in and around London. Westwood, aged 68, has been accused of indecently assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Fulham in 1983 and indecently assaulting another woman aged 20 in Vauxhall in 1986.Tim Westwood was also charged with allegedly raping and sexually assaulting a young woman aged 17 or 18 in London between 1995 and 1996 on two separate occasions. Another charge includes the alleged rape and sexual abuse of another young woman aged 17 to 18 in London between 2000 and 2002. His other charges include the alleged rape of a woman in her 20s in London in 2010, the alleged sexual assault of another woman in her 20s in Stroud in 2019, and the alleged sexual assault of a woman in her 20s in Finchley in 2016.Tim Westwood will appear at Westminster magistrates' court sometime in November 2025. In a press statement, chief crown prosecutor Lionel Idan claimed that the prosecutors had enough evidence to take Westwood to trial, adding:“Our prosecutors have established that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”Mukhtar @I_amMukhtarLINKTim Westwood has been charged with four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault.The charges relate to seven different.He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 11 November.Tim Westwood had previously stated that he &quot;strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour” following the 2022 investigation by the BBC and The Guardian. In February 2025, the BBC published a board-commissioned report, led by Gemma White KC, that reviewed Westwood's conduct during his time at the BBC.In a statement at the time, the BBC board apologized over &quot;missed opportunities&quot; to address the &quot;bullying and misogynistic behaviour&quot; that Tim Westbrook allegedly exhibited when he worked at the company. “Beyond assessing any alleged criminality, which is a matter for the police, it is clear there were times where the BBC, on learning about concerns regarding Mr Westwood’s behaviour, did not take adequate action,&quot; the statement read.&quot;There is evidence of bullying and misogynistic behaviour on the part of Mr Westwood and the plain fact is that his general conduct was entirely incompatible with BBC values – not just now, but then. The organisation fell short and failed people – including our own staff – who had a right to expect better from us,” it continued.As of this article, Tim Westwood has yet to comment on his current charges.