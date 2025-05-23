What did Usher's son say about Nicki Minaj fans? Barbz up in arms over recent comments about rapper's fandom

Usher's son Naviyd Ely Raymond went on TikTok live on May 22, 2025, and talked about the hate Black people get online. The 16-year-old mentioned Nicki Minaj's and Beyoncé's fans.

Raymond said Black people supposedly get the most hate from other Black people.

"Black people are the main people hating on other black people, especially black men. Half of Nicki's fans are black men; you're hating on another black woman. That's crazy, you go through all that segregation, all that hate, and you're still hating. It's crazy. And Beyoncé, do you not want to see black people succeed?" he said.

The X user @RedMedia_us reuploaded a clip of the TikTok live.

Most netizens agreed with Naviyd Ely Raymond, saying he talked about the rapper's fans, not Minaj herself. One user (@BrittanyDa16471) said that, other than Bia, they supposedly never saw Minaj fans supporting another artist.

"He spoke nothing but facts all they do is hate. I haven't seen them one time cheer for another artist unless it's a person dissing the opp like how they cheered for Bia," one netizen wrote.

"He ain't say not one wrong thing about nicki minaj herself but to her fan base because if they like it or not the barbs really be starting half of the beef and they take things too far at times and it's the truth it's not all barbs but it is most," another added.

"Well you know they say if you want to hear the truth ask a kid," another X user wrote.

Netizens continued to show support for Raymond. One user (@SourLindsay) said the teenager is being attacked online for allegedly telling the truth.

"He didn’t say nicki Minaj he said nicki Minaj fans and that is the truth," one netizen wrote.

"He's 100% right. The way you could physically see the confusion on his face. Like the way they behave makes no sense at all, and it's sad," another netizen added.

"And he's absolutely right. they're attacking a 15 year old because they know he spilled. They harass black women like Megan, Cardi and Beyonce all day because they are insecure men hating on women," another user wrote.

Previously, Usher's son was called "Young Diddy" by some netizens

Usher with his two sons, "Cinco" Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond. - (Image via Getty)

According to HotNewHipHop's May 20, 2025, report, Naviyd Ely Raymond is often jokingly called "young Diddy" by netizens for his supposed resemblance to the rapper.

On May 20, the teenager uploaded a TikTok reacting to it. In the video, he was seemingly surprised and stayed quiet while looking around. The Instagram page @theneighborhoodtalk reuploaded the TikTok.

For the unversed, Usher is rumored to be an alleged victim of Sean "Diddy" Combs. In October 2024, Gene Deal, Diddy's former bodyguard, stated that Combs allegedly sexually assaulted Usher when he was a teenager, and he reportedly had to be hospitalized.

In November 2024, Suge Knight, the former NFL player, record executive, co-founder, and former CEO of Death Row Records, stated that Diddy allegedly sexually assaulted Justin Bieber and Usher.

While Usher has never spoken up about the rumours, Justin Bieber's spokesperson stated on May 16, 2025, that the pop star is not among Diddy's victims.

Usher has two sons with his ex-wife Tameka Foster, Usher "Cinco" V and Naviyd Ely. With his wife Jenn Goicoechea, the singer has daughter Sovereign Bo and son Sire Castrello.

