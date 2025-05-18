When did Misa Hylton and Diddy date? Stylist explains why she attended the rapper’s trial despite injury

Misa Hylton, stylist and ex-girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, attended the rapper’s trial in New York City on May 12, despite using a walker due to a leg injury. Hylton and Diddy, who share son Justin Combs (born 1993), were in a relationship during the early 1990s, though the exact duration remains undisclosed.

Hylton clarified her court appearance via Instagram on May 17. She said she prioritized supporting her son, who has publicly backed his father during the trial. Diddy, 55, faces alleged charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The trial, held at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse, drew attention when Hylton arrived with Justin, prompting questions about her involvement. In her Instagram post, Hylton emphasized her role as a mother and dismissed critics, urging followers to “use critical thinking” and pray for them. She wrote:

“When my son said, ‘Mommy I need you,’ I was right there for him, walker and all. I’m a MOTHER FIRST.”

She further added:

"I have a purpose filled life that I live daily. I make impact. I'm not concerned with insecure people attempting to project their insecurities on to me. EVER."

Misa Hylton’s appearance follows her May 2024 public support for Cassie (Casandra Ventura), Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, after CNN released footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie in a 2016 hotel incident. Hylton called the video “heartbreaking” in a now-removed Instagram post, revealing it triggered her own trauma.

Cassie settled a November 2023 lawsuit against Diddy alleging years of abuse, though he denied the claims. During the ongoing trial, Cassie testified for four days, detailing alleged emotional, physical, and sexual abuse during their 11-year relationship.

More about Misa Hylton’s post and Diddy's trial

Misa Hylton’s presence at Diddy’s trial underscores her commitment to her son Justin, who has stood by his father throughout the proceedings. Despite her injury, Misa Hylton prioritized familial duty, stating:

“I am my son’s strength and thats just what it is. Plain and Simple. Whoever doesn't understand that just simply isn't in alignment with me or anything that I'm about in life”

Her Instagram post addressed both her health struggles and resolve as she stated that every moment is not a glamorous one. She added:

"Let's start being real people who do real things again. Don't let this app rule your life I promise you it's really not good for you. Every moment isn't a glamour moment, your best highlight reel, some moments are as down to the bone as you could ever in your life imagine. Layered and complex."

Misa Hylton’s relationship with Diddy dates to the early 1990s, culminating in Justin’s birth. While their romantic history remains private, Hylton has consistently supported Diddy’s children. Noting in a now-removed Instagram post in May 2024, where she posted a picture of Diddy's children, she wrote:

“Two of the youngest do not have their mother here… it has been our duty to support them. Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.”

The trial has reignited scrutiny of Diddy’s past, including Cassie’s allegations and the 2016 assault footage. Cassie’s testimony, which concluded on May 16, detailed systemic abuse, with her attorney calling it “empowering and healing.” Diddy, held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, has denied all charges and faced four denied bail requests.

Support resources for those seeking help:

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) (available 24/7).

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 (confidential support).

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888 (assistance for victims).

About the author Anila Ghufran Covering all about Korean entertainment, food trends and pop culture at Sportskeeda, Anila Ghufran is an established writer with over 7+ years of experience in the field. Holding a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she discovered her passion for content creation during her studies.



Anila’s writing journey began at Elite Technologies, where she worked on a diverse range of content, including entertainment articles for IIFA, academic pieces for Unacademy, news contributions for the Economic Times, and medical content for Apollo Hospitals. She has also collaborated with brands like IKEA, and Tanishq, and served as an Editor at Pepper Content.



Specializing in K-Pop and K-Drama, Anila leverages her appreciation for these cultures to resonate with readers worldwide. Her admiration for artists like BTS, Agust D, and SEVENTEEN inspires her to bring similar authenticity into her own work. She believes reporting on K-culture feels like being part of a global fan club where one can cross borders without a passport.



Anila is committed to presenting meticulously researched topics by utilizing reliable sources and maintaining an objective stance through her work. When not crafting her next article, she can be found doodling, immersed in K-drama marathons, or doting on her beloved cats. Know More