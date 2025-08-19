  • home icon
  "While his fans are starving for new music" - Internet reacts to video of Drake playing iMessage 8-ball at a bar in Germany 

"While his fans are starving for new music" - Internet reacts to video of Drake playing iMessage 8-ball at a bar in Germany 

By Juhi Marzia
Published Aug 19, 2025 11:36 GMT
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage - Source: Getty
Drake at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (Image via Getty Images)

A video of Drake concentrating on a game of iMessage 8-ball at a bar in Germany recently went viral on social media. For the uninitiated, the rapper is currently on his "$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU" summer tour with PartyNextDoor, following the release of their joint Valentine's Day album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

On August 18, 2025, X account @Kurrco uploaded a video of Drake playing iMessage 8-ball at a bar. The rapper is seen angling the phone near his eye to seemingly line up his shot, and the video was captioned, "8 ball too serious." In another snippet, he shows his phone to the camera while telling someone:

"You didn't even get to f**king play. You didn't even get to play. You didn't even get one turn."
also-read-trending Trending
The clip of Drake playing iMessage 8-ball received varied responses from netizens on X, with one user writing:

"He doing this while his fans are starving for new music."
Several netizens claimed the rapper was allegedly cheating and utilizing "cheap strategies" to win the game.

However, others joked that the rapper was "locked in," lauding him for his "elite ball knowledge" and "perfect game."

Meanwhile, others found the rapper relatable, adding that they used similar strategies to win the iMessage 8-ball game.

Drake performed in Germany on August 15, 16, and 18

Drake performed at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, on August 15, 16, and 18 as part of his joint European tour with PartyNextDoor. The rapper will return to the country to wrap up his tour, and is scheduled to perform in Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg between September 11 and 23.

Drake's recent visit to Cologne, Germany, was seemingly met with incredible fan response. According to HotNewHipHop, hundreds of fans gathered outside his hotel to catch a glimpse of the rapper as he left for his concert on August 16, 2025.

Following his first set of shows in Germany in August, the rapper will continue his tour with two back-to-back shows in Stockholm, Sweden, on August 21 and 22, followed by two consecutive shows in Copenhagen, Denmark, on August 24 and 25. He will also perform in Italy and Paris before returning to Germany.

Additionally, the Canadian rapper is reportedly working on his upcoming solo album, titled Iceman. The album is expected to be released sometime this year, and he began the album rollout weeks ago, starting with the release of lead single What Did I Miss? on July 5.

In the track, the rapper introspected on his various betrayals in the aftermath of his 2024 rap battle with Kendrick Lamar, rapping:

"I don’t give a f**k if you love me/ I don’t give a f**k if you like me/ Askin’ me ‘How did it feel?’/ Can’t say it didn’t surprise me/ Last time I looked to my right/ You n***as was standing beside me/ How can some people I love/ Hang around p*ssies who try me?/ Let’s go."
youtube-cover
He also referenced Lamar's June 2024 pop-out concert, where the Compton rapper live debuted his Drake diss tracks, including performing Not Like Us five times. The pop-out had a high-profile turnout, with NBA stars such as LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan also in attendance.

"I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d*ck riding gang since "Headlines"/ It feels like nobody's there until you start givin' out two-tones/ And nobody cares until they in front of your tombstone/ Y'all been on that type of timing for too long/ Iceman, Tiffany blue stones/ I done made plenty s**t right out of two wrongs, shit, let's go," Drake rapped.
In other news, Drake's next show is on August 21 at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

Juhi Marzia

Juhi Marzia

With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.

When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows.

