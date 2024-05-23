Who is 21 Savage married to? Family life explored as partner shares photo of rapper with their son

A photo of the British rapper 21 Savage and his son was uploaded by Keyanna Joseph, the rapper's rumored wife. Keyanna posted the image on Instagram with a caption that reads:

"Middle school here he come."

Hot New Hip Hop reported that the rapper's fans were curious about his marital status after seeing the post.

21 Savage is reportedly married to Keyanna Joseph, a citizen of the United States by birth. However, nothing has been confirmed, and not much is known about her.

Nevertheless, her Instagram handle, @keyanna_nukee, indicates she is a mother of two kids. Furthermore, she owns Beauty by Nukee, a beauty company that sells various skincare and makeup items.

Rapper 21 Savage is mostly private when it comes to his family

21 Savage is private about his family matters (Image via Getty)

American rapper 21 Savage is well-known for his songs A Lot and Bank Account. Prominent figures in the music industry, such as Metro Boomin, Drake, Offset, and Post Malone, have also collaborated with him. The rapper is a devoted father to three children, even though he had kept most of his family matters private. His sons are Kamari and Ashaad, and his daughter is named Rhian. Ashaad and Rhian are eight, while Kamari, his oldest, is ten.

The rapper enjoys maintaining privacy in his personal life. He hardly ever publishes pictures of his daughter on Instagram, but he sometimes uploads pictures of his two boys.

Addressing his fatherhood, the rapper stated in a 2018 interview with XXL Magazine that he wants the kids to be alright, even without him. His main concern is making sure the family has enough money.

"I wanna leave behind a plane and a big house - Owned 100 percent, and I wanna have a company, an establishment that's making a lot of money. That's what I wanna leave my kids with."

Furthermore, the singer also talked candidly about parenting on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay on the January 24 episode. He claimed that juggling work and family obligations is difficult and frequently makes him feel like his kids are being left out.

He went on to explain how, occasionally, his profession prevents him from being fully present in his children's lives. 21 Savage continued to say that although having money has many benefits, spending time with loved ones is invaluable.

On the other hand, Keyanna and Savage were rumored to have tied the knot in 2020. Sources like 21ninety stated that the couple began dating around 2011, which indicates they had been dating for almost 14 years.

However, the same sources claimed that shortly after Savage and Keyanna's marriage, rumors circulated by December 2020 that the UK rapper was having an affair. The same source had further said that 21 Savage allegedly got involved with Latto. Then, by September 2023, there were claims that Keyanna Johnson allegedly filed for divorce due to "unsolvable issues." However, the rapper didn't discuss anything about the divorce in public.

Reports from sources like Medium claimed that 21 Savage and Keyanna Joseph were seen out together on a date night in May 2023, hinting that they are still together.

Even though the hip-hop artist is a father, he hasn't officially disclosed who the mother of his kids is. He prefers to avoid drawing attention to his love life. From 2017 to 2018, he was involved in a relationship with model Amber Rose.

In 2016, Savage was also connected to rapper Tommie Lee from Love & Hip Hop. Additionally, he has also allegedly dated Shanseea, rapper Latto, and model Rubi Rose. However, it's unknown if he's dating anyone right now.

On the other hand, 21 Savage is not working on any new projects as of yet.