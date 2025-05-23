Who was Roger Nichols? The Carpenters' composer dies at 84

Roger Nichols, the songwriter and composer for the Carpenters, reportedly died on May 17, 2025, at the age of 84. The cause of his death has not been disclosed as of this article. Paul Williams, Nichols' co-songwriter, shared the news via an Instagram post on May 21.

Williams wrote that Nichols died peacefully, surrounded by his wife, Terry, and two of his daughters, Claire and Caitlin:

"The first song, Roger Nichols and I wrote was called “it’s hard to say goodbye. “… Sadly, we hit the nail on the head. Roger Nichols passed away peacefully four days ago, at home with his beautiful family …his wife Terry and the daughters he was so proud of, Claire and Caitlin at his side. They were his dream come true. His greatest joy."

Along with Paul Williams, Roger Nichols worked on many of the Carpenters' most famous tracks, including I Won't Last a Day Without You and We've Only Just Begun. For the unversed, the Carpenters were a brother-sister vocal and instrumental duo from California. The musical siblings, Karen and Richard Carpenter, won three Grammy Awards throughout their musical career.

Roger Nichols and Paul Williams originally wrote We've Only Just Begun as a jingle for a Crocker National Bank commercial. Richard Carpenter heard the jingle and approached Williams to write a full version of the song, which the Carpenters recorded and released in 1970. The song received two Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Best Contemporary Song.

Roger Nichols and Paul Williams also wrote songs for several other artists, including Diana Ross, Jackie DeShannon, and Barbra Streisand.

"We wrote almost every day" — Paul Williams in his eulogy about Roger Nichols

Paul Williams took to Instagram to pen a thoughtful eulogy for his songwriting partner, Roger Nichols, sharing two old photos of the late composer. Not much is known about Nichols' early life, but Williams explained that he first met him while he was an out-of-work actor "looking for a career in music."

Williams said he met Roget Nichols after signing with A&M Records Publishing, adding that the two wrote together almost every day for many years.

"Roger was my writing partner and my music school… a collaborator for years and a friend for life. I was an out of work actor looking for a career in music when I was signed by A&M records publishing. They were looking for a lyricist for Roger Nichols. An industrial strength, lucky break that changed my life. We wrote almost every day for several years."

Williams described Nichols as highly disciplined and talented, adding that the songwriter would "plunge ahead" for hours on end with songwriting and composing. He also noted that his partner made his work as a lyricist "easy" with his melodies, adding that there was "motion already in his music."

The duo enjoyed several "wonderful productive years," following which Williams wrote that he had wanted to write songs for movies. However, Nichols wanted to move back to Montana to start a family. Williams recalled visiting Nichols at his home a few years ago, where he lived with his wife, Terry, and their daughters, Claire, Caitlin, and Caroline.

Williams concluded his eulogy with one last story about Nichols, recounting how the songwriter was excited at the prospect of walking his daughter, Caitlin, down the aisle when she married in September 2024.

"One last story. Roger was really excited when his daughter Caitlin was getting married last September. He chuckled and asked, “can you picture me wheeling down the aisle in my wheelchair, holding my daughter’s hand?" Williams wrote.

Williams added:

"Of course, I said yes then …. and right now Roger, I can picture thousands of proud dads and their beautiful daughters that walked down the aisle to your gorgeous music or danced their father and daughter dance to We’ve only just begun… picture them standing and applauding what you brought to their lives and to mine. You brought love and beauty into this world, and we will never forget you."

The comments on Paul Williams' Instagram post were filled with tributes to the last songwriter, including comments from two of Nichols' daughters. His daughter, Caroline, also shared her own tribute on Instagram, calling her father a "visionary" and "an absolute inspiration," praising his "endless creativity, his fountain of knowledge, his sense of humor, and most of all, his love."

In addition to writing songs for other artists, Roger Nichols released studio albums of his own. His debut LP, Roger Nichols and the Small Circle of Friends, was released in 1968. He also released several compilation albums, including Roger Nichols Treasury in 2016.

