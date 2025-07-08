Who is Shawn Rech? Billy McFarland's attempt to sell the rights of the Fyre Festival to the filmmaker fails

In April 2025, Billy McFarland announced that the failed Fyre Festival was on sale. On July 7, he took to Instagram and revealed that a deal regarding the sale of the FYRE Fest IP had failed. In the post sharing the update, McFarland further added:

"We had a seven-figure deal for the complete Fyre brand and IP package that fell through this morning... But now, the opportunity to own the Fyre brand is back on the table."

The failed deal appeared to be the one that surfaced back in April, when director Shawn Rech stated that he had acquired some intellectual property (IP) rights related to the infamous music festival. Rech reportedly wanted to use the name to start a new streaming platform. In the video, Billy further said:

"I was staying quiet for a few days to help maximize the acquiring company's announcement and also to help maximize the announcement of what the Fyre team has been building and what we're going to keep doing next, even if the brand and IP sells."

He continued by stating that the offer of the company's sale was on again. He further asked anybody interested in either buying the Fyre brand or licensing it for an event, they could visit fyre.mx.

As for Shawn Rech, he is a filmmaker and producer. In April 2025, Rech told Deadline that he just needed a big name to launch his streaming platform. The filmmaker particularly clarified that he wasn't bothered if the name was controversial in any manner.

Shawn Rech is a documentary filmmaker

Shawn Rech is the co-founder of Transition Studios (Image via Instagram/shawnrech)

Shawn Rech is a documentary filmmaker and producer known for making movies based on "wrongful convictions and over-sentencing," according to reports by IMDb. His first movie, titled A Murder in the Park, was released back in 2014. The documentary was about the controversial conviction of Alstory Simon.

Simon had reportedly spent years behind bars as a result of wrongful conviction. Rech was born as Ray Allen Conner in Independence, Missouri, USA, on June 13, 1965.

Rech is also the co-founder/CEO/director of Transition Studios, based in Cleveland. His X bio states that he is also the "Co-founder of Chris Hansen's TruBlu crime streaming network."

According to the OhioHumanties website, Rech has also directed films such as White Boy, American Gospel: Christ Alone, and a historical series titled People in the Pictures, among other projects. The website also mentions that he won nine regional Emmy awards.

Billy McFarland revealed that the Fyre Festival brand was on auction on eBay in latest Instagram post

On July 8, McFarland shared another video on Instagram, suggesting that he had put up the brand for sale on eBay, starting at $0.01. In the video, he is heard saying:

"Through all the noise, the chaos, the hype, and the craziness, Fyre has had over 32 billion impressions online since 2017. Whoever owns the Fyre brand will have an attention engine to launch festivals..."

Further in the video, Billy McFarland claimed that there had been over 1,000 offers for the Fyre Festival brand. He additionally stated that whoever owned this brand would get a strong platform to do merch collabs, pop-ups, or run livestreams. McFarland also said that he had shared the eBay link to the auction in his Instagram bio.

As of now, the bid has reached $50,200 and reportedly will end in six days. The headline of the auction post on eBay read, "Own FYRE Festival – Iconic Brand, Trademarks, IP, Social Media Assets, and More." The post came with a bunch of images and statements surrounding the controversial Fyre Festival.

One of the slides read:

"Fyre was never just a festival - it was a feeling, a lifestyle, a promise, of something bigger."

Meanwhile, another slide about the Fyre Festival read:

"From an app to a festival to a global phenomenon, Fyre became a brand that couldn't be ignored."

One of the slides even described the failed music festival as being "synonymous with attention, virality, and cult status." The Instagram post by Billy garnered massive attention online from netizens, with them sharing their take on the news about putting the brand on auction.

Fyre Festival was initially supposed to happen in May of this year

In February 2025, it was announced that the Fyre Festival was going to happen in May of this year. The first time when the infamous festival happened in 2017, it was met with a number of lawsuits and massive backlash. This year's festival was supposed to be the second take on the event.

According to NME reports from February, the event was expected to be held between May 30 and June 2 at Isla Mujeres in Mexico. Tickets were on sale as well, and they reportedly ranged from $1,400 to a whopping $1.1 million. No lineup was revealed at the time.

Despite the announcements, the festival did not take place in May. Instead, in April, it was revealed that the IP of the music festival brand was purchased by Shawn Rech. At the time, Rech told Deadline:

"This isn't about festivals or hype — it's about putting the power of music discovery back in the hands of the fans. We're building something authentic and lasting."

The Fyre Festival has been postponed indefinitely. After the apparent failure of the deal with Shawn Rech, the future of the brand again remains uncertain.

