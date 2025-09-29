Why did Dolly Parton postpone her Las Vegas residency? Singer's history of health struggles explored 

Dolly Parton has postponed her Las Vegas residency to next year due to &quot;health challenges.&quot; According to Billboard, the singer was scheduled to perform in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on December 4, 6, 7, 10, 12, and 13. Her shows have been rescheduled to September 17, 19, 20, 23, 25, and 26, 2026.On September 28, Dolly Parton took to social media to announce the news. She explained that she had to undergo &quot;a few procedures&quot; and would therefore not have enough time to rehearse properly for her residency in December. “I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,&quot; the statement read.It continued:&quot;As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon! In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”This is not the first time Dolly Parton has cancelled a public appearance due to health reasons in recent times. The singer cancelled her visit to Dollywood, her park and resort in Tennessee, on September 17, 2025.According to The New York Post, she addressed the crowd through a pre-recorded video message, explaining that her doctors had adviced her against travelling after discovering that she had a kidney stone. Parton reassured the crowd that she was okay, adding that she was &quot;there in spirit&quot; and had been “so looking forward to” the event.Marcus Leshock @marcusleshockLINKDolly Parton is postponing her upcoming concerts in Las Vegas as she deals with health challenges. Earlier this month she had to miss an appearance at Dollywood, where she revealed that she was dealing with the after effects of a kidney stone.Dolly Parton collapsed on stage in 1984Dolly Parton spoke about her health issues in her 2017 memoir Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton. In the memoir, Parton wrote that she &quot;wasn't watching what I ate&quot; and &quot;wasn't taking care of myself,&quot; adding that her health troubles began when she was 35.&quot;I was getting away with murder. I wasn't watching what I ate, I wasn't conscious of nutrition, wasn't taking care of myself. I was working hard, and underneath I was a pile of personal and emotional problems. All at once I fell apart. It was stomach problems and female problems - all over health problems actually,&quot; she wrote.Her health problems reportedly became worse in the early 1980s. In 1984, Dolly Parton performed on stage in Indianapolis after ignoring her doctor's advice despite her intense stomach problems, resulting in her collapsing on stage during the show.According to The Express, the collapse resulted in severe internal bleeding. Dolly Parton was diagnosed with endometriosis and underwent two surgeries to prevent internal haemorrhaging. When she was 36, Parton had a partial hysterectomy, which stopped her from having children naturally. In her memoir, Parton wrote that the diagnosis and surgeries impacted her mental health and affected her appetite, causing her to overeat. She added that she gained 50 pounds from overeating and would try to lose the weight through dieting. She would then binge and repeat the whole cycle.&quot;It was an awful time for me, Every day I thought, 'I wish I had the nerve to kill myself.' Suddenly, I was a middle-aged woman. I went through a dark time, until I made myself snap out of it,&quot; the memoir read.It continued:&quot;On top of being medicated, Dietin' Dolly would go on liquid protein, Scarsdale, Atkins, the water diet, then I'd binge, diet, gain, start all over again. Eventually, my system wouldn't work anymore. My body couldn't hold up under that strain. Overeating is as much a sickness as drugs or alcohol,&quot; she wrote.Dolly Parton performing at the Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys game (Image via Getty)Dolly Parton's recent health issues came six months after Carl Dean, her husband of nearly 60 years, died in March 2025 at the age of 82.