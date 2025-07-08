"Why he tryna be shady" — Netizens react to Ricky Martin's comment under Dazed’s post, which omitted KAROL G's name from the caption

Ricky Martin seemingly criticized the British lifestyle magazine Dazed for leaving out KAROL G's name in one of its recent Instagram posts despite mentioning the other celebrities sitting next to her. For context, the video in question, posted on the magazine's official Instagram page on July 7, showed Hunter Schafer, KAROL G, Dua Lipa, and Cardi B front row at the Schiaparelli couture AW25 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Ad

While KAROL G was tagged in the description, the Colombian singer's name was not mentioned in the video's caption, which read, "Hunter Schafer, Dua Lipa & Cardi B front row at Schiaparelli Couture AW25."

As the video made rounds on social media, many noticed the apparent omission, including Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, who left a comment under the video that read:

“Excuse me, but who are the ladies sitting next to @karolg???”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ricky Martin's comment under the Dazed video was met with mixed reactions from netizens on X, with one user accusing the singer of being shady towards the other celebrities.

"Like "excuse me, but who are the ladies sitting next to karol g?" are ladies that are much more known than karol so why he tryna be shady."

nikkii @notnicollegm LINK Like "excuse me, but who are the ladies sitting next to karol g?" are ladies that are much more known than karol so why he tryna be shady

Ad

Several netizens echoed this sentiment, claiming the other celebrities were more well-known than KAROL G. Some questioned why he was "shading" the other women for something that seemed to be the magazine's fault.

"Men see three women succeeding and immediately lose all brain function," one person tweeted.

"He thought he ate lmao, trying to pretend she is more relevant than those queens, why is he defending that khia anyway?" another person questioned.

Ad

"Why is he shading the other girls as if it’s their fault karol was omitted from the caption?" someone else asked.

"What does Cardi and Dua have to do with a magazine leaving out Karol G @ricky_martin? Shading other women instead of the magazine?" another user said.

However, others applauded him for his comment, adding that it was rude to omit KAROL G's name in a video that also featured her.

Ad

"Lol love him because the way she's the most famous in the picture and not even mentioned???" one person questioned.

"To be fair Karol is way bigger than all three of them combined," another person added.

"Ricky Martin coming through with the ultimate shade and support at the same time," someone else commented.

"Why post them when you’re going to omit someone that’s rude I think I love what Ricky did," another user said.

Ad

KAROL G recently released her 5th studio album

On June 20, 2025, KAROL G released her fifth LP, Tropicoqueta. In an Instagram post ahead of the album's release, the singer explained how her latest project came into being.

According to Variety, the caption, written in Spanish, was translated to:

“This album is soul, it’s passion, it’s memory, it’s nostalgia, it’s joy, it’s celebration, it’s identity...It started as a wish in August 2023. Since then, I’ve been leaving you some clues along the way, and I can say that when I finished it, I did so with a heart full of the love I received in every country I visited."

Ad

Ad

Speaking to Billboard Español, she explained that Tropicoqueta was meant to pay "homage to all those Latin music genres" that she grew up listening to.

She also listed the five essential songs from the album - Ivonny Bonita, Coleccionando Heridas, Latina Foreva, Ese Hombre es Malo, and Tropicoqueta (the title track).

Tropicoqueta topped Billboard's Top Latin Albums Chart after its release. Additionally, it debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 (dated July 5).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More