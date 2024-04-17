"You’re Brett son now you not Rozay anymore" — Drake alleges Rick Ross works for Sovereign Brands CEO and Belaire creator Brett Berish

On April 16, 2024, Drake posted screenshots of his DMs with rapper Rick Ross in response to his diss track Champagne Moments in which Rozay trolled Drizzy and taunted him to respond.

In the DMs, Drizzy called the 48-year-old veteran rapper a "worker" for Sovereign Brands CEO Brett Berish, among other insults.

"You Brett Berrish [sic] worker. How many cases you gotta move before you got a cheque finally. You’re Brett son now you not Rozay anymore,” said Drake in the DMs.

The entire back-and-forth saga started after the musician dropped his diss track Push Ups, in which he criticized juggernauts like Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lemar, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, and many others.

To date, Rick Ross remains the only person who has responded to Drizzy's jabs. The Maybach Music boss has been trolling Drizzy ever since, taunting him to respond.

Drake posted an Instagram story on April 16 containing screenshots of DMs he sent to Ross. This comes as another punch was fired in the 6 God-Rozay diss debacle which started with Drizzy insulting the latter in Push Ups. Rick Ross responded to his diss track hours later with his own track called Champagne Moments.

Referring to him as "turkey" in the caption, Drizzy responded to a previous Instagram post by Rick Ross which was a video of a realtor talking about how Drake was selling his last private property in the US, i.e, an $88 million hillside mansion above Beverly Hills, spread across 20 acres.

"You shoulda just asked for another feature," Drizzy wrote. "Imagine you having 88 million to spend on a crib. Your s**ts be steals like you got em from a police auction." Drizzy also added a line of laughing emojis to get his mocking tone across.

In the DM, the God's Plan singer also criticized Rick Ross' finances and properties, including his private jet. "Your Star Island house on a sliver of cheesecake," the rapper wrote to Ross about his $35 million mansion on Miami Star Island.

Drake also took a jab at Rozay's lavish Gulfstream G550 private jet, calling it a "timeshare jet" and alleging that he shares it with others.

"Your star island house on a sliver of cheesecake alls your lot 40000 square feet my crib 40000 square feet Leonard.”

Drizzy ended the message by calling Rick Ross a "Brett Berish worker." Brett Berish is the CEO of Sovereign Brands, the owner of champagne brand Luc Belaire which Ross is often seen promoting on social media.

In another Instagram story, the Toronto rapper posted an aerial shot of Rick Ross' mansion with the caption, "Rick you sandwiched in cause the vacant land, not yours this s**t the Miami starter pack you living in a content creator crib."

Rick Ross alleged that Drake got a nose job and didn't write his verses on "Sicko Mode"

On April 15, Ross accused the OVO sound founder of hiring a ghostwriter to compose his part in Travis Scott's wildly popular 2018 song Sicko Mode. Early in the morning, Rick posted a video on his Instagram story that showed his lavish lifestyle and took shots at Drizzy.

In the video, Rick was seen partying in the Miami restaurant, Kiki on the River. Suddenly, Sicko Mode started playing in the background and Rick Ross accused Drake of not penning down his lines right when Drizzy's part started playing. he yelled:

"Who wrote this? Guess who wrote this. You would never guess who wrote this."

Rozay also shared DMs on his Instagram story on the same day that shows him wearing a hoodie with Drizzy's face on it. The Maybach Music boss also sent a Michael Jackson meme to Take care singer with the caption, "Rick Ross accusing Drizzy of getting a nose job"

“I wrote it Whiteboy,” Rozay wrote to Drizzy in reference to the claims that the musician has had a nose job in the past.

This was not the first time Ross took a shot at Drake's nose job accusations. In his diss track Champagne Moments, the rapper accused the 37-year-old singer of getting a nasal procedure to change his complexion.

