“All to watch Devin lose to lakers” – Drake planning to move to Phoenix to watch Kevin Durant & Devin Booker on Suns has NBA fans reacting hilariously

NBA fans are aware that Canadian rapper Drake is one of the league's biggest fans, often seeing him watching games and interacting with players. During his concert in Glendale, Arizona, the five-time Grammy award winner hinted at his plans of living in Phoenix to watch Kevin Durant and Devin Booker play basketball.

The Canadian rapper is currently on his "It's All a Blur" tour, spanning across Northern America. Fans at Glendale had a chance to watch him perform for two nights in a row. During one part of the show, the man behind the hit song "God's Plan" talked to his fans about planning to move to Phoenix.

"I told my manager, my best friend, too," Drake said. "I told him, when the tour is over, once I get my birthday out the way, I'm living in Phoenix for like a month or two. For sure.

"Come see my brothers hoop, you know. You see, I got the new D-Books on tonight. I'm out here flying across these f******."

Following his commments, the crowd cheered on the idea of him living in Phoenix temporarily. However, fans online had a different energy as they shared their reactions on X. Here are some of the best reactions.

This isn't the first time he's been mocked for rooting for other teams. In the past, he's supported other NBA teams despite being the global ambassador of the Toronto Raptors, his hometown team. The rapper knows how to play along with the jokes, though. He joked about it when he hosted the 2017 NBA Awards.

"I've said it time and time again," Drake said. "It's not true. It's ridiculous. I have two teams. One from my hometown and whoever else is winning at the current time. That's it. Two teams."

Devin Booker watches Drake live in Phoenix

Drake's stardom has helped him become close friends with a few NBA stars. During his current tour, he was able to get LeBron James and his son, Bronny, as part of his entourage in his Los Angeles show. This time, Phoenix's hometown hero was the newest star to be featured by the rapper.

The hip-hop icon went down to the crowd to show Devin Booker. The two shared a moment and even greeted each other. Fans at Desert Diamond Arena cheered as they saw the All-Star shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns with the rapper.

Booker was stellar for the Suns last year, averaging 27.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Next season, he's looking forward to having an even better year with the team.