"Drake's in his hoe phase": Fans are going nuts as Canadian star's new look with Kevin Durant goes viral

Drake is a well-known pop star and celebrity. He is quite close to several NBA players and is often spotted attending basketball games. Drake was spotted in his new hairstyle alongside Kevin Durant at one of the NBA open runs in Los Angeles. He was with NBA superstar Kevin Durant and was showing off his new hairstyle

It is hard to explain the look that Drake was going for but it sure left fans going nuts. One of the fans had this to say about Drake:

"Drake's in his hoe phase."

Several fans had suggestions as to what look Drake was going for. Let's take a look at some of the suggestions:

One of the fans thought that Drake looks like a clown:

There were several other fans suggesting that he looks like a little girl with theories about how he might actually be Kevin Durant's daughter.

What happened between Drake and Bobbi Althoff?

As far as Drake's hoe phase is concerned, there was fan speculation that it has to do with Bobbi Althoff. In July 2023, Drake appeared on a podcast with Bobbi where she asked him:

"Am I your type?"

To this, Drake infamously replied:

"I'd do it."

In the podcast, Bobbi took offense to her being referred to as "it" by Drake. When she tried to confront Drake about this, he burst out into laughter. This further offended Bobbi who did not think that the situation was funny.

Here is a brief deep dive into what's happening:

After their beef, Bobbi posted a video of her attending Drake's concert. However, by the looks of it, it was a shot at Drake as Bobbi seemed to be extremely bored during the concert.

Here's what she said:

"Really in my element here @ this guys concert,"

This video went viral and following it, both Drake and Bobbi unfollowed each other on Instagram. Bobbi also went ahead and deleted all of Drake's clips from her Instagram and removed the interview from YouTube.

There is no telling if the feud is real or if it is a publicity stunt.

In another interview, the Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy, revealed that he asked Bobbi if she has slept with Drake. Here is their conversation:

Have you slept with Drake?

As is obvious from the chats, Bobbi did not confirm or deny the rumors. That said, there is a lot happening in this situation as it is still unfolding. The fact that Drake is involved in this makes it extremely interesting and amusing to the fans who are awaiting more details on the feud with Bobbi.

More details will continue to come out about this situation. However, given that the two have unfollowed each other, it might be an end to their feud and the drama.

