“Nickis gonna start on her next”- Netizens react as Lizzo joins SZA on stage to debut their collaboration track ‘IRL’ at the GNX Tour in Paris 

Lizzo joined SZA onstage in Paris on July 16, 2025, to perform their song IRL live for the first time. The track is from Lizzo’s mixtape MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING, released on June 27, 2025. The performance took place during the second of SZA’s three shows in the city.

The July 16 Paris show took place one day after SZA was caught up in a heated public exchange with Nicki Minaj on X. According to a Sportskeeda article from July 16, 2025, the feud began on July 15, 2025, after Minaj called out a high-level executive from Top Dawg Entertainment.

Shortly after, SZA posted a tweet that Minaj interpreted as a confrontation, although SZA later clarified that it was unrelated. The two rappers had a heated exchange over tweets, and SZA ended her side of the exchange with a final post about the show in Paris on Jul 16, 2025.

“Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek. Yall have blessed night! See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris!! ❤️🫶🏾”

Following the feud, some fans think that the rapper's appearance onstage so soon after SZA’s viral exchange may lead to another feud, where Nicki might "start on" Lizzo next.

"Nickis gonna start on her next 💔"

"Ohhh lizzo is next on the hit list....", another fan commented under the update by Pop Base.

"lemme guess nicki is gonna go after lizo now:, an X user said quote tweeting the update by Pop Base.

"i wonder what nickname nicki is gonna give lizzo for this", another fan account said in the quotes.

Many fans, however, were excited about the surprise duet performance in Paris, calling it "pure magic."

"Lizzo + SZA on one stage? That’s pure magic.", a fan commented.

"Two gorgeous, absolutely talented GRAMMY AWARD WINNERS!", a fan account on X commented.

"Lizzo x Sza is always a banger 🔥", another fan said in the replies.

More about SZA's Paris Show with Lizzo

SZA is currently co-headlining the Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar. During her Paris set, Lizzo appeared onstage for a duet performance of IRL. The rapper shared a clip from the show on July 17, 2025, via Instagram.

“BAD B***H… in REAL LIFEEEE @sza !!!!! Thanks for letting me throw it byke on ur stage #stadiumstatus.

According to Billboard on July 17, 2025, the pair had previously performed together onstage in Los Angeles in June 2025, during the first of SZA’s three tour dates in the city.

SZA continues her stadium performances as part of the Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar, with two more Paris dates scheduled before continuing through Europe.

More about the friendship between the rappers

Speaking to Billboard on June 12, 2025, Lizzo explained the personal connection behind their music and their friendship, saying that SZA is one of the people she turns to when she's "crashing out."

“She’s one of the only people that I can text at 3 in the morning when I’m crashing out. She’ll just get this one dark-ass text and she’s like, ‘Oh my gosh. Are you OK?’”

The rapper also described SZA as someone who understands both the pressures of fame and the complexities of their personal experiences.

“It’s really hard for you to have someone in your life who actually f***s with you and who’s known you for a long time who also understands the world that you’re in. That’s what I cherish the most about her. She gets me.”

SZA has also addressed the friendship several times. In an interview with Chappell Roan for The Interview Magazine published in June 2025, SZA said that hanging out at the rapper's home reminded her of "what friendship felt like."

Recounting the story of how the two became friends during a drive up to Lake Michigan in 2013, SZA also shared that she sometimes feels "oddly drawn" to one person, although she doesn't actively seek out frienships.

