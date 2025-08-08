“That's gonna backfire on you”: Omar Gooding reacts to Cam'ron dissing him on Instagram

Omar Gooding has fired back at Cam’ron after the Dipset rapper posted a throwback childhood photo of the actor on Instagram alongside a warning to “be careful.” The exchange is the latest in an ongoing feud that began last year, and both men appear far from backing down.The Instagram post went up on Tuesday night, August 5, 2025, with Cam’ron captioning,“@omargooding this you?! I’m back in America. And got 3 weeks before @itiswhatitis_talk starts back up, U still wanna play? U a Nickelodeon kid. Be careful n***a lol.”By the next morning, on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, Gooding had responded publicly with a poolside video on Instagram. Looking directly at the camera, he said,“That’s not it. That’s gonna backfire on you. If you want it, get in the booth. It’s that simple. I’ve already been in there. You wanna hear me again?” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMore about Cam’ron and Omar Gooding's feudThe feud goes back to December 2024 during an episode of Cam’ron’s talk show, It Is What It Is, where they were discussing Black actors in Hollywood.Cam’ron specifically referenced Omar Gooding, suggesting he would need help from a producer like 50 Cent to revive his career.“No disrespect to nobody I’m talking about like #VingRhames, you sitting around, or Omar Gooding Jr., y’all ni**as sitting around, I would have saved my money and shot my own sh*t by now, but the Black actor has to sit around for a 50 Cent or somebody in your lane to come pick them up [and] put them in something,” Cam’ron said.Omar Gooding, known for roles in Smart Guy, Baby Boy, and Wild &amp; Crazy Kids, did not take kindly to the comment. The actor responded in January 2025 with a diss track titled Fix Ya Mouth.Jermaine Harris, Omar Gooding, Peyton Z Basnight, Tim Johnson Jr., Daria Johns, Danielle Jalade, and Golden Brooks attend the red carpet screening event for Disney's &quot;Saturdays&quot; at Walt Disney Studios on March 18, 2023 (Image via Getty)On the track, Gooding rapped:&quot;He probably didn’t mean it like he said it, but he said it so f**k that dude/ I know them sneaky freaks and how they think/ They like to booboo and don’t think it stink and then they favorite color’s pink/ But probably call it salmon.&quot;The record marked the first direct escalation from Gooding, and Cam’ron’s Instagram post this week appears to be a direct reference to it.Omar Gooding’s latest responseIn his August 6, 2025, Instagram caption responding to Cam’ron’s post, Gooding went beyond the verbal exchanges. He teased a new music project, writing:&quot;@mr_camron did your page get hacked?? NOW you want smoke?? Prove it. Pinned my responses so yall can get caught up and judge appropriately. Harlem.. relax .. this aint that .. he know what he said. Album comin in October.”This is not the first time Gooding has leveraged the feud for publicity. He has repeatedly used the exchanges to direct fans toward his music, hinting that his upcoming album will feature more shots aimed at Cam’ron.With Gooding’s album slated for October 2025 and Cam’ron’s talk show returning in late August 2025, both men have built-in platforms to escalate the feud further.Read more: What is the viral UK vs US rapper debate about? Joyner Lucas reacts as Skepta disses him in new track &quot;Friendly Fire&quot;