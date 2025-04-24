What is BTS Skytrain? GOT7’ Jackson Wang’s mix up with the K-pop band sparks hilarious reactions online

On April 22, 2025, the GOT7's Jackson Wang was a guest on the Thai talk show, TeroRadioChannel, for an exclusive interview to support his new music. In a charming turn of cultural misunderstanding, the Hong Kong-born K-pop star recently became the subject of a lighthearted online buzz after confusing Bangkok's BTS Skytrain with the internationally famous K-pop group BTS.

Ad

For those unfamiliar, the BTS Skytrain is a major part of Bangkok's public transit system. It opened in 1999 and is an elevated rapid transit system with two lines—the Sukhumvit and Silom—covering nearly 70 kilometers and 60 stations.

The Skytrain is run by the Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (BTSC) and provides a quick, air-conditioned option to the often congested roads in Bangkok. It connects some of Bangkok's main districts and tourist attractions, including Siam Paragon, Chatuchak Market, and Lumpini Park.

Ad

Trending

The amusing mix-up occurred when Jackson Wang, during his stay in Bangkok, encountered signage for the "BTS Skytrain." Unaware of the local transit system's acronym, he reportedly expressed surprise, momentarily associating the term "BTS" with the famous South Korean boy band rather than the city's transportation network. He asked during the show:

“Why is it called BTS Skytrain, is it because BTS?”

When the show hosts revealed the full form of BTS Skytrain (Bangkok Mass Transit System) and said that it has no connection to the K-pop boy group, Jackson hilariously realised his mix-up and timidly asked the editors to edit the scene from the show.

Ad

“Bangkok Mass Transit System? Oh. Please delete it what I just said.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

More about Jackson Wang's MAGIC MAN 2 era following the release of soul-baring single High Alone

Global pop star and GOT7 member Jackson Wang has officially kicked off the new chapter of his solo career with the release of his new single High Alone, offering fans a preview of his upcoming second solo album, MAGIC MAN 2. The track is Wang's return to solo music after a period of self-reflection and artistic development.

Ad

Released on February 13, 2025, High Alone, the title track of MAGIC MAN 2, explores vulnerability, loneliness, and heartbreak while embodying Jackson Wang's life experiences with depression and growth over the past couple of years.

The song is written and co-produced by Wang as well. With atmospheric production and melancholic melodies, Wang blends in an epic cinematic synth based production, typical of an ambient-dream state.

Ad

Part of the single is a graphically intense music video that smoothes the lines between truth and fiction. In the video, Jackson Wang's doppelganger, MAGIC MAN, performs a perilous underwater handcuff escape, symbolizing the inner struggle between public persona and inner self.

The film-noir aestheticized visuals and episodic narrative further enhance the song's emotional instability and introspection.

MAGIC MAN 2 is the sequel to Jackson Wang's 2022 album MAGIC MAN, where he revealed the enigmatic alter ego as a representation of his innermost feelings and inner turmoil. While the first set embodied lust and desire, the sequel promises to explore the darker, more vulnerable aspect of the MAGIC MAN alter ego.

Ad

His forthcoming second solo album is structured into four different stages of a human being's grieving process. From denial to loss of identity, finding boundaries, and acceptance, the album traces every caveat of a person's sufferings.

Jackson Wang has accomplished the MAGIC MAN World Tour in 2023 with sold out shows. His performance at Coachella made him the first Chinese solo artist to perform at the world's largest music festival.

He was also the headliner for the 2022 League of Legends Worlds Championship Opening Ceremony, performing Fire to the Fuse, which peaked at # 1 on Billboard's Hot Trending Song Chart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More