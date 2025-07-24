  • home icon
  • What did Megan Hauserman say about Ozzy Osbourne? Sharon Osbourne fight incident revisited in wake of rockstar's death 

By Pallavi Kanungo
Published Jul 24, 2025 06:23 GMT
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. (Image via Getty/ Kevork Djansezian)

English singer, songwriter, and media personality Ozzy Osbourne, aged 76, passed away in Birmingham, England, on July 22, 2025. The cause of death remains undisclosed. His family confirmed the news via a statement to the press.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," the statement obtained by BBC read.

In the wake of Ozzy Osbourne’s demise, a video of his second wife, Sharon Arden Osbourne, has gone viral. In the clip, Sharon is seen hurling a drink at a reality series contestant named Megan Hauserman, after the latter insulted her husband.

Hauserman addressed Mrs. Osbourne in the 2008 episode of the reality show, Rock of Love: Charm School, and claimed that Ozzy’s “brain” had turned into a “vegetable.”

“The only thing you’ve managed to do as a celebrity is to watch your husband’s brain turn into a vegetable,” Hauserman mocked.
Sharon Arden Osbourne responded by telling the audience, “I feel so sorry for her,” before standing up, calmly taking a sip from her cup kept on the side table, and then throwing the rest of her red-colored drink in Hauserman’s face.

Exploring the aftermath of the altercation between Ozzy Osbourne’s wife and Megan Hauserman

Sharon Arden Osbourne not only hurled her drink at Megan Hauserman but also charged towards her, as things seemingly turned physical. However, the security of the VH1 reality series immediately ran to the stage to de-escalate the situation.

After a couple of seconds, Megan was seen being pulled off the stage, while Sharon held her ground, faced the camera, and uttered:

“They can f**k with me… I don’t give a sh*t — but not my family.”

Shortly after the incident, Hauserman was eliminated from Rock of Love: Charm School. She then went on to file a lawsuit against Ozzy Osbourne’s wife, accusing her of battery and distress.

Meanwhile, Sharon, who is a music manager, TV personality, and former judge of The X Factor, countersued, claiming Megan “assumed the risk” and violated their agreement by suing, as reported by the Daily Mail. Three years later, in 2011, the matter was reportedly quietly settled outside court for an undisclosed six-figure sum.

Now, in the aftermath of Ozzy Osbourne’s death, the video of Sharon and Megan from the show has circulated across social media platforms, and users have lauded the loyalty and devotion of the musician’s wife.

Megan Hauserman, now aged 43, pursued a career as a model, actress, and the face of the 2009 reality dating show, Megan Wants a Millionaire, which aired for only three episodes.

In brief, about Sharon Arden Osbourne and her relationship with Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne met Sharon Arden in 1970, and the duo began dating in 1979, when the Black Sabbath member was still married to his first wife, Thelma Riley (now Thelma Mayfair). At the time, Arden’s father, Don, was the manager of the rock band and Sharon was his receptionist.

Subsequently, Osbourne was fired from Black Sabbath and embarked on a solo career, during which period Sharon became his music manager. Following his divorce from Thelma in 1982, Sharon and Ozzy tied the knot in July of the same year in Maui, Hawaii.

They went on to have three children: daughters Aimee (born in 1983) and Kelly (born in 1984), and son Jack (born in 1985). The family appeared on the reality series, The Osbournes, between 2002 and 2005.

Osbourne also had two other kids with his first wife: daughter Jessica (born in 1972) and son Louis (born in 1975). Thelma Riley’s son from a past relationship, Elliott Kingsley, was adopted by Ozzy following their wedding in 1971.

Notably, in 2016, it was revealed that the Blizzard of Ozz crooner had been involved in a four-year-long affair with his hair stylist, Michelle Pugh, per People Magazine. At the time, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne briefly parted ways before reuniting in 2017 and renewing their wedding vows in May of that same year.

Ozzy Osbourne is now survived by his wife, Sharon, his six children, and several grandchildren.

Pallavi Kanungo

Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.

An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.

Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.

During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs.

Know More
Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
