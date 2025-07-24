What did Megan Hauserman say about Ozzy Osbourne? Sharon Osbourne fight incident revisited in wake of rockstar's death 

English singer, songwriter, and media personality Ozzy Osbourne, aged 76, passed away in Birmingham, England, on July 22, 2025. The cause of death remains undisclosed. His family confirmed the news via a statement to the press.&quot;It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,&quot; the statement obtained by BBC read.In the wake of Ozzy Osbourne’s demise, a video of his second wife, Sharon Arden Osbourne, has gone viral. In the clip, Sharon is seen hurling a drink at a reality series contestant named Megan Hauserman, after the latter insulted her husband.Hauserman addressed Mrs. Osbourne in the 2008 episode of the reality show, Rock of Love: Charm School, and claimed that Ozzy’s “brain” had turned into a “vegetable.”“The only thing you’ve managed to do as a celebrity is to watch your husband’s brain turn into a vegetable,” Hauserman mocked.Sharon Arden Osbourne responded by telling the audience, “I feel so sorry for her,” before standing up, calmly taking a sip from her cup kept on the side table, and then throwing the rest of her red-colored drink in Hauserman’s face.Exploring the aftermath of the altercation between Ozzy Osbourne’s wife and Megan HausermanSharon Arden Osbourne not only hurled her drink at Megan Hauserman but also charged towards her, as things seemingly turned physical. However, the security of the VH1 reality series immediately ran to the stage to de-escalate the situation.After a couple of seconds, Megan was seen being pulled off the stage, while Sharon held her ground, faced the camera, and uttered:“They can f**k with me… I don’t give a sh*t — but not my family.”Shortly after the incident, Hauserman was eliminated from Rock of Love: Charm School. She then went on to file a lawsuit against Ozzy Osbourne’s wife, accusing her of battery and distress.Meanwhile, Sharon, who is a music manager, TV personality, and former judge of The X Factor, countersued, claiming Megan “assumed the risk” and violated their agreement by suing, as reported by the Daily Mail. Three years later, in 2011, the matter was reportedly quietly settled outside court for an undisclosed six-figure sum. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNow, in the aftermath of Ozzy Osbourne’s death, the video of Sharon and Megan from the show has circulated across social media platforms, and users have lauded the loyalty and devotion of the musician’s wife.Megan Hauserman, now aged 43, pursued a career as a model, actress, and the face of the 2009 reality dating show, Megan Wants a Millionaire, which aired for only three episodes.In brief, about Sharon Arden Osbourne and her relationship with Ozzy OsbourneOzzy Osbourne met Sharon Arden in 1970, and the duo began dating in 1979, when the Black Sabbath member was still married to his first wife, Thelma Riley (now Thelma Mayfair). At the time, Arden’s father, Don, was the manager of the rock band and Sharon was his receptionist.Subsequently, Osbourne was fired from Black Sabbath and embarked on a solo career, during which period Sharon became his music manager. Following his divorce from Thelma in 1982, Sharon and Ozzy tied the knot in July of the same year in Maui, Hawaii.They went on to have three children: daughters Aimee (born in 1983) and Kelly (born in 1984), and son Jack (born in 1985). The family appeared on the reality series, The Osbournes, between 2002 and 2005.Osbourne also had two other kids with his first wife: daughter Jessica (born in 1972) and son Louis (born in 1975). Thelma Riley’s son from a past relationship, Elliott Kingsley, was adopted by Ozzy following their wedding in 1971.Notably, in 2016, it was revealed that the Blizzard of Ozz crooner had been involved in a four-year-long affair with his hair stylist, Michelle Pugh, per People Magazine. At the time, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne briefly parted ways before reuniting in 2017 and renewing their wedding vows in May of that same year.Ozzy Osbourne is now survived by his wife, Sharon, his six children, and several grandchildren.