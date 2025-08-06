What did Megyn Kelly say about Beyoncé? Commentator's remarks on jeans campaign spark online fan backlash 

American journalist and political commentator Megyn Kelly is currently trending after her post comparing Beyoncé and Sydney Sweeney’s jeans campaigns went viral. She reposted Oli London’s post featuring Queen Bey in the brand-new Levi’s commercial, which was captioned, “Beyoncé stars in new ad campaign for Levi’s. The singer appears with blonde curly hair in new photos released by the jeans brand. It comes amid Sydney Sweeney’s new American Eagle ad being criticized by liberal activists who have claimed it is ‘racist.’”As for Megyn Kelly, she claimed the Texas Hold ‘Em singer’s Levi’s ad is the “opposite” of Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign, and described the former as “artificial, fake” among other things.“This is the opposite of the Sydney Sweeney ad. Quite clearly, there is nothing natural about Beyoncé. Everything - from her image to her fame to her success to her look below - is bought and paid for. Screams artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard,” Kelly’s caption read.In the wake of Megyn’s remarks, fans of Queen Bey are putting her under fire. Here are a few reactions from X.“Why are you so jealous of Beyoncé?” a netizen asked.“Regardless of what you think of her, she is ‘more’ than you in every way,” another netizen wrote.“Your decades-long obsession with Beyoncé is very pathetic,” one fan wrote.“Or maybe you just hate Beyoncé,” another fan wrote.Meanwhile, there were others who agreed with Megyn Kelly.“They do everything they can to make Beyoncé look white and blonde… kinda like Sydney Sweeney,” a person wrote.“The difference between couture and the girl next-door. One is fake and pretentious as can be and the other is wholesome and authentic. Eh,&quot; another X user wrote. Pod Save America co-host Jon Favreau also mocked Megyn for her comments. He reposted Kelly’s tweet and wrote in the caption, “I’d bet most normal people think both ads are just companies trying to sell products by featuring famous, beautiful women... But there are also these people.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMegyn Kelly hasn’t responded to the backlash. Neither Queen Bey nor Levi’s addressed the matter as of writing.Exploring Beyoncé’s latest Levi’s adOn August 4, 2025, Beyoncé launched her latest collaboration with Levi Strauss &amp; Co. titled “Chapter 04 ‘THE DENIM COWBOY’ LEVIIS JEANS&quot;. The ad campaign is divided into three parts: ‘The Ice,’ ‘The Heat,’ and ‘The Smoke.’The one-and-a-half-minute commercial showed Queen Bey wearing a blonde wig and denim-on-denim attire, including bejewelled ones. She rode on a motorcycle and a horse while appearing in a diner, laundromat, and pool hall settings.According to the New York Post, the commercial is inspired by the brand’s classic ads from the 1980s and 1990s and is part of Levi’s REIIMAGINE campaign. Notably, since September 2024, the first three chapters of the ad series have been released.According to the Levi Strauss &amp; Co. website, the collaboration came amid Queen Bey’s song LEVII’S JEANS featuring Post Malone from her 2024 studio album, Cowboy Carter.The Levi’s jeans campaign, comprising a series of commercials, was originally displayed across digital billboards worldwide. Later, they were launched online, with the most popular one showing the singer-songwriter at a laundromat wearing the denim line, which was inspired by the 1985 commercial, “Launderette.”Last year, Kenny Mitchell, global chief marketing officer of the Levi’s brand at Levi Strauss &amp; Co., described the campaign as a way to “explore the power of reimagination” as well as “connect with our fans in new ways.” Mitchell added that the partnership with Queen Bey would also lead to the “growth of our women’s business as the definitive denim lifestyle brand.”Likewise, Sydney Sweeney’s July 2025 American Eagle jeans campaign titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” was accused of carrying racial undertones. Users online pointed out that “great jeans” used a denim pun for “great genes” and seemingly referred to eugenics and white supremacy. The brand, AE, has since denied the same.Megyn Kelly previously called out BeyoncéIn early 2025, Megyn Kelly, in her self-titled SiriusXM podcast, condemned Queen Bey for “sticking her big toe” into country music.Megyn Kelly criticized Queen Bey for playing her podcast clip during the latter's concert. (Image via X)Later, when she learned that the pop star had used her podcast clips during her ongoing ‘Cowboy Carter’ world tour, she accused the former Destiny's Child member of “playing victim.”“Beyoncé, who’s on some world tour right now reinventing herself as a country star, is running videotape during the show of yours truly,” Kelly shared in a segment, titled ‘Beyoncé Tries Playing Victim’ during her interview with Sky News.The former Fox News host continued that Queen Bey is “another one of the most privileged, beloved women in the world — and richest, based on her own fortune, never mind the man she’s married to,” alluding to her billionaire husband Jay-Z.Megyn Kelly claimed that despite Queen Bey’s fame and fortune, she still has to find ways to play the victim, and “be aggrieved because bad Megyn Kelly said something completely milquetoast about her entry into country music.”Beyoncé never publicly responded to Kelly.