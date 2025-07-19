What is Snoop Dogg's net worth in 2025? Fortune explored as rapper joins Welsh club Swansea City as co-owner

Rapper Snoop Dogg became one of the co-owners of Swansea City's football club, the Welsh club confirmed on July 17, 2025. According to The New York Times, the 53-year-old became a part of the Championship side's ownership group, Swansea Football LLC. The announcement followed his appearance in the club’s home jersey during Swansea's 2025-26 kit launch earlier that week. According to The New York Times, in an official statement, Snoop Dogg spoke about his love for the sport. “My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City.”He described the club and city as “an underdog that bites back,” noting the connection he felt with its working-class roots.According to Celebrity Networth, Snoop Dogg currently has an estimated net worth of $160 million. The rapper joined Andy Coleman, Brett Cravatt, and Jason Cohen as Swansea City football club's co-owners. Snoop Dogg's net worth in 2025As of July 2025, Snoop Dogg’s estimated net worth stands at $160 million, Celebrity Networth. Although he is best known for his success in hip-hop, Snoop Dogg’s wealth comes from a diverse portfolio of business ventures, film and media appearances, and licensing deals.A lot of his branding success comes from mentorship by Master P, under whose label, No Limit Records, he learned to approach his career as a business. In a July 2021 interview with The New York Times he spoke about the same. He said that it was &quot;called show business,&quot; adding that while he had &quot;mastered show,&quot; Master P helped him figure out &quot;how to master the business.&quot;Snoop Dogg purchased Death Row Records in February 2022 in a deal with MNRK Music Group, and according to a Billboard estimate, the acquisition cost around $50 million. While the deal excluded Dr. Dre and Tupac Shakur’s catalog, Death Row’s annual revenue was estimated at $6 million without those artists.Snoop's brand extends into multiple entertainment and consumer categories. He co-created the children’s YouTube channel Doggyland in 2022, which, as of July 2025, has 433 million views and over 1.2 million subscribers. Based on standard ad revenue rates, Parade estimated the channel may have earned over $7.7 million to date.Music, media, and commercial appearancesAs per a statement quoted by Revolt TV and reported by Parade, Snoop charges $250,000 for a 16-bar verse and an additional $250,000 for a music video appearance.In television, Snoop made his coaching debut on The Voice Season 26 in 2025. While exact figures were not disclosed, Parade reported that coaches on Season 25 earned around $13 million, suggesting a similar figure for Snoop. He also served as a special correspondent for NBC during the 2024 Paris Olympics. According to Parade, venture capitalist Henry L. McNamara tweeted that Snoop earned $500,000 per day for the role, plus expenses.According to the report, Snoop has appeared in branded content for Skechers, Beyond Meat, Corona, Bic, and G-Star, among others. He also voiced characters in children's films, such as Turbo (2013) and The Addams Family (2019, 2021), and co-hosted commercials and projects with Martha Stewart.Snoop Dogg's revenue streams are also supported by his cannabis ventures, rolling papers brand, cookbook, wine label (19 Crimes), and wrestling appearances with WWE and AEW.Snoop Dogg at WrestleMania 40 (Image via Getty)Snoop ventures into English footballSnoop is the second high-profile figure to invest in Swansea this year, following Luka Modric's co-ownership stake in April 2025. The Croatian midfielder recently signed with Milan after 13 years with Real Madrid. Swansea finished 11th in the English Football League Championship last season, securing 61 points.This marks Snoop’s first confirmed football club investment, though he previously expressed interest in purchasing a stake in Celtic FC in a 2024 interview with Scotland’s Sunday Mail, according to the NYT.Snoop Dogg’s decision to invest in Swansea City fits within a broader trend of North American celebrities buying into English football. According to The New York Times on July 17, 2025, others who have invested in English football Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney (Wrexham), Tom Brady (Birmingham City), JJ Watt (Burnley), and Michael B. Jordan (Bournemouth).Jonathan Daviss to star in upcoming Snoop biopicJonathan Daviss has been officially cast in the lead role of Universal Pictures’ upcoming biopic on Snoop Dogg, as reported by Deadline on June 9, 2025. The project will chronicle the rap legend's life and career. It marks the first feature-length production from Death Row Pictures, a company led by Snoop Dogg and Sara Ramaker under a deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios.Daviss is widely recognized for his performance as Pope Heyward in Netflix's Outer Banks, which is currently in production for its fifth and final season. Snoop Dogg publicly acknowledged the casting via Instagram on June 9, 2025, posting a picture with the caption:"let's go nefew !! it's time @jonathandavissofficial." Directed by Craig Brewer, known for Hustle & Flow and Dolemite Is My Name, the biopic will use a screenplay originally written by Joe Robert Cole, co-writer of both Black Panther films. The film will explore Snoop Dogg’s journey from Long Beach, California, through his formative years with Death Row Records, including his work with Dr. Dre and the release of Doggystyle in 1993.According to reporting from both Deadline and Variety, the biopic is set to be the first officially authorized film covering the rapper’s personal and professional life. It will also touch on Dogg’s broader influence, from his media appearances to his role in the 2024 Paris Olympics as a commentator for NBC and Peacock, as well as his return as a coach on Season 28 of The Voice.Universal Pictures acquired the rights to Snoop Dogg’s life and music catalog in 2022, following his acquisition of Death Row Records. Donna Langley, chair of Universal Pictures, called the rapper an &quot;influence,&quot; adding they were excited to be working with him.“Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture… We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist,” Langley added. While no official release date or additional casting information has been confirmed, the film follows Universal’s previous hip-hop biopics, including 8 Mile (2002) and Straight Outta Compton (2015).