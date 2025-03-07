"Nah you smoking" - NBA fans in splits over Snoop Dogg's wild LeBron James & Luka Doncic edit post Lakers OT win over Knicks

On Thursday night, it looked like LeBron James and the LA Lakers' recent win streak may be snapped by the New York Knicks. Instead, the team rallied late and forced overtime, where they were able to pick up a 113-109 win to keep their win streak alive.

In response, Snoop Dogg posted a clip with two edits of Kendrick Lamar dancing during his Super Bowl halftime performance. One edit featured Luka Doncic's face, while the other had LeBron James' face.

The NBA community was quick to react to the post:

Snoop Dogg (@snoopdogg) - Instagram comments

Others weighed in on the big win, and the emergence of the LeBron James-Luka Doncic duo as one of the best in the NBA:

The win made it eight in a row for LA, putting them behind only the Cleveland Cavaliers (12) for the longest active win streak in the NBA. The team will be back in action again on Saturday night, facing the Boston Celtics in what promises to be an exciting game.

"I wouldn't look at the Lakers as rivals," - Jayson Tatum downplays Lakers-Celtics rivalry ahead of clash with surging LeBron James-Luka Doncic-led squad

Throughout NBA history, the rivalry between the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics has been one of the most prominent. From the early days of Bill Russell and the Celtics' dynasty to the famed Larry Bird-Magic Johnson battles, the history of these two teams is intertwined.

The way Jayson Tatum sees things, however, throughout his time in the league, the rivalry has been nearly nonexistent.

While speaking with members of the press this week ahead of Saturday's clash with the Lakers, he downplayed the rivalry, saying:

“I mean, I obviously understand the history between the Lakers and Celtics. I would say, from my time in the league, I wouldn’t look as the Lakers as rivals. We only play them twice. The teams that we play over and over again in the playoffs, Philly would be one of them."

The first time these two teams faced off this season was in January when LA secured a 117-96 win. LeBron James contributed a double-double, while Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves combined for 47 points.

On the flip side, Boston notably struggling on offense, with the team shooting just 38.5% from the floor, a noticeable dip from their 46.2% season average.

Given LA's recent surge in play over the past few weeks, depending on how things play out in the postseason, tonight's game could very well wind up being an NBA Finals preview.

