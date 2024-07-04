Where are the members of Destiny's child now? Beyoncé's equation with her former bandmates explored

Beyoncé was a part of one of the most popular girl groups of the 1990s, Destiny's Child, before finding the path to solo superstardom. Even after 18 years of its disbandment, fans remember the superstars that were at the helm, and their iconic songs.

Originally named Girl's Tyme, Destiny's Child started proceedings in 1990 with Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett. However, Roberson and Luckett left the band in 1999 because of incessantly rising tensions and accusations of favoritism for Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland by the management.

The two were soon replaced by Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin, but the latter quit after just six months, and the band ended up as a trio of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams before finally disbanding in 2006.

Destiny's Child released five albums in its lifetime, selling over 60 million copies and earning three Grammys, five American Music Awards, two MTV Music Awards, and even a Guinness World Record.

Almost two decades after the band's disbandment, all six are established in their own spheres. While Beyoncé has become a generational superstar with multiple Grammys to her name, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and Farrah Franklin have also had some success in their solo singing careers. Finally, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett have found fame in acting and theatre.

Where are the members of Beyoncé's Destiny's Child now? Careers after 2006, explored

Kelly Rowland

2022 American Music Awards - Show (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Besides Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland is the only member to feature in all five singles of Destiny's Child and to have remained from the beginning till the end. After the disbandment, the now-43-year-old tried multiple avenues, including singing, working in films and reality shows.

Among her singing escapades, Kelly Rowland starred in Nelly's 2002 chartbuster Dilemma. The musical number topped charts across the world and also won two Grammys.

Kelly Rowland also released four studio albums after the disbandment of Destiny's Child in 2006. Among them, her latest album, Talk A Good Game, was released in 2013. About her relationship with the "ladies," Rowland commented that she regularly meets them, in an interview with TODAY in April 2016.

"Of course I miss us being on stage, but I don’t miss the ladies in that way (because) I see them all the time. We are still family. Those are my sisters. I call them when there’s great news, bad news, OK news. I love them to death. Michelle and Bey are my gems, the gems of my life,” commented Rowland.

LaTavia Roberson

"Mean Girls" - Atlanta LGBTQ+ Tastemaker Screening (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

LaTavia Roberson never released a solo album after leaving Destiny's Child and instead started working as an actress and motivational speaker. She also authored her own memoir in 2017 (which is yet to be released), and is now a mother of a son and a daughter.

In a 2016 interview with People, Roberson explained that they were fired from Destiny's Child. However, the 42-year-old was quick to point out that her problem was with the management and not with her bandmates.

"It was very difficult. I’m pretty sure that it was difficult for all of us — because we were young. My issue was always with the management; it was never with the girls,” explained LaTavia.

She also explained that there was no bad blood and the beef has simmered over time.

“Everybody has their lives, but I know as far as me being an original member with the girls that I started with," she said, "I support all of their careers, and their music’s been guiding me through a lot. It’s been wonderful,” concluded Roberson.

LeToya Luckett

2024 Black Music Honors - Show (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

LeToya Luckett made it big as an actor after leaving Destiny's Child. She and Latavia Roberson left the band in 1999 after accusing Mathew Knowles (Beyoncé's father and manager of Destiny's Child) of showing favoritism towards his daughter and Rowland.

The 43-year-old has shown her acting prowess in several projects across the years like Power Book III: Rising Kanan. However, her most iconic role is that of a con woman in 2017's Greenleaf.

Despite the former beef with Destiny's Child's management, LeToya explained that it had been forgotten in a 2023 interview with The Terrell Show.

"Things happened the way they were supposed to happen. Baby, everybody’s fine. We’ve done our therapy,” explained Luckett.

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams is an author, actor, and mental health advocate, and starred in the reality show Chad Loves Michelle in 2018 with her fiance, Chad Johnson.

Mental health advocacy is the sector she has excelled in. The former Destiny's Child member has often talked about her encounters with depression, anxiety, and a cohort of other mental health issues. In 2021, she even wrote a book, Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life and Can Save Yours Too to make people aware of the different facets of psychological problems and how to tackle them.

She has also starred in creatives like Christmas in Harmony, Praise This, and American Soul and has taken part in the 2019 reality show Masked Singer.

In her 2023 appearance on The Terrell Show, Michelle Williams talked about the problems surrounding Destiny's Child that eventually led to its downfall.

“I didn’t want it [Destint Fulfilled] to be [the last]. I don’t know if we wanted it to be the last album, but that’s the way it is. If it was up to me, we’d still be flip-flopping. We’d still be group, solo, group, solo, group, solo,” explained Williams.

Farrah Franklin

Farrah Franklin was a part of Destiny's Child for just over six months and took to doing theaters and producing music post her brief stint. In a 2018 interview with Vlad TV, Franklin explained why she left. The singer blamed the management and accused them of coercing her to like certain things against her will.

"I kind of felt like I was a little bit like, 'OK, you need to be happy to be here, so just take it. And I did until I was tired of taking it from management and from someone who you don't want talking to you daughter that way or dealing with your daughter because my father had issues (with management)," explained Franklin.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

32-time Grammy winner Beyoncé has won almost everything, having put out multiple records after separating herself from Destiny's Child.

Beyoncé released eight studio albums after leaving Destiny's Child and is considered one of the most decorated musicians of all time. Queen Bey also went on to become the most awarded artist in Grammy history, and also the first black woman to headline the iconic Coachella in the event's history.

In all, Beyoncé's albums have sold over 42 million copies across the globe and she is continuing to break records with her latest, Cowboy Carter.

