Who is Chubbs AKA Nessel Beezer? Jungle Lion Security vehicle spotted outside Drake's home linked to rapper's friend and OVO crew member

Nessel Beezer, aka Chubbs, is grabbing headlines after CBC News, on May 9, reported that a vehicle with the logo of Jungle Lion Security was seen parked outside Drake's Toronto mansion around the clock. This comes after a shooting incident outside Drizzy's mansion that left a security guard with serious injuries.

Jungle Lion Security was incorporated in 2020. The company has no official website, but according to the Ontario Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery, Nessel Beezer was the only person named on its profile report.

Beezer is Drake's head of security and one of the rapper's closest friends and associates. The rapper has been linked to Chubbs since 2011. In an interview that same year, Beezer proclaimed that he would never let anything happen to the Jimmy Cooks rapper.

Nessel Beezer and Drake have been spotted together in public on multiple occasions (Image via Instagram/@chubbsview)

"I'm not ever going to let nothing happen to him"— Chubbs on Drake

OVO crew member Nessel "Chubbs" Beezer is widely regarded as Drake's muscle and right-hand man. In 2016, Toronto Life named Beezer, who grew up close to the Kingston-Galloway area, a member of Drizzy's coveted "inner circle" alongside others like the rapper's mother Sandi Graham, Boi-1da, Hush, Future the Prince, Oliver El-Khatib, and 40.

XXL Magazine reported that Beezer was Drake's Head of Security, a job he takes quite seriously. Beezer can be spotted alongside the rapper in public on many occasions. He plays basketball with the rapper and even appeared in the music video for Drizzy's 2013 track Hold On, We're Going Home.

Beezer explained in a 2011 interview with Complex:

"Everybody wants to poke and jab at Drake because they don't feel like he will throw back. But nobody around here is going to let something happen to him at any time, especially me."

"I'm not ever going to let nothing happen to him. If it's going to happen it's going to happen to me first," he added.

CBC News reported that Nessel Beezer's name was the only one mentioned in the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery profile report of Jungle Lion Security. That's not all; his name is associated with a few other ventures that contain the name Jungle Lion, including Jungle Lion Management.

According to the outlet, a white Nissan Rogue parked outside the rapper's mansion at all times bore the Jungle Lion Security logo and was even registered to Drizzy under his real name, Aubrey D. Graham.

Due to being so close to Drake, Beezer's name was mentioned in some of the diss tracks Kendrick Lamara released against the rapper in quick succession. In Lamar's second diss track, Euphoria, he raps:

"You gon' make a n***a bring back Puff, let me see if Chubbs really crash somethin'"

In his last diss against Drizzy, Not Like Us, the rapper further taunted Beezer and fellow OVO crew member PARTYNEXTDOOR by rapping:

"They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs/Then party at the party playin' with his nose now"

Drizzy even mentioned his head of security on his first diss track against Lamar, Push Ups. He rapped:

"Y'all n***a manager was Chubbs lil' blunt runner/Claim the 6, and you boys ain't even come from it"

Beezer is Drizzy's head of security (Image via Instagram/@chubbsview)

Nessel Beezer's official Instagram account, with over 340K followers, is filled with posts of the rapper alongside Drizzy and the rest of the OVO crew. He also supports Drizzy's music by promoting every major track that the rapper releases. His last two posts were of Drizzy's last two diss tracks against Kendrick, Family Matters and Heart Part 6.