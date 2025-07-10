Who is Karrine Steffans? Author reveals having no memory of being intimate with Diddy, as his ex-bodyguard weighs in

Karrine Steffans appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored earlier this week and reflected on her past experiences with Sean “Diddy” Combs. Steffans is an author, actress, model, and former video vixen.

When Piers Morgan asked her whether she ever shared a sexual relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder, Karrine initially said, “No.” However, later, she added,

“Well, not to my knowledge. Honestly, I’m questioning a lot of things right now.”

Karrine Steffans mentioned that after looking at the Diddy trial closely, she was not doubtful about her interactions with the rapper. When the host further asked if Combs might have taken advantage of her when she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the Vixen Diaries author claimed,

“I don’t know. Given what we know now, I can’t be sure.”

According to Steffans, she shared a “platonic” relationship with Diddy, whom she recalled was “kind.”

In the wake of her revelations, Combs’ ex-bodyguard Gene Deal appeared on The Art of Dialogue podcast and said,

"Puff says, 'Yo Gene, watch the door. Don't let nobody come to the door.'"

I want to say it was Karrine, but I am not sure it was her. But it was supposed to be somebody that was either up to her in fellacio or it was her. I am not sure," he continued.

"I think i am almost sure it was her," he said at the end.

All you need to know about Karrine Steffans amid her Diddy revelations

Karrine Steffans was born in August 1978 in Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands, and later moved to Florida at the age of 10, where she grew up in poverty. She took up exotic dancing as a teenager and soon travelled around the country in New York, Arizona, and Los Angeles to pursue a Hollywood career.

In 1995, at 17, Karrine Steffans met rapper Kool G Rap (Nathaniel Wilson), who introduced her to the hip-hop world. They split four years later due to alleged abuse. Kool G Rap is the father of her only son.

At 21, Karrine began her career as a video vixen, appearing in Jay-Z’s Hey Papi music video in 2000. She later worked with top rap artists like Diddy, R. Kelly, LL Cool J, and Mystikal.

Subsequently, she appeared in the movie A Man Apart in 2004 starring Vin Diesel, followed by The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2006. Karrine Steffans also modelled for magazines including King and Smooth.

Expand Tweet

The actress-model also made an appearance in the epilogue of Datwon Thomas and DJ Rhude’s 2007 mixtape, Freaky Flows. In 2009, she married actor, singer, and producer Darius McCrary, but divorced two years later.

Over the years, Steffans has written several books, including her bestselling Vixen series, where she talked about the poor treatment and objectification of women in the music industry. Some of her notable works include Confessions of a Video Vixen (2005), The Vixen Diaries (2007), and The Vixen Manual: How to Find, Seduce, & Keep the Man You Want (2009).

Karrine Steffans is also a philanthropist and entrepreneur who founded the publishing house, Steffans Publishing, in 2008. She also shared an “unorthodox relationship” with Lil Wayne, which was chronicled in the February 2013 book, How to Make Love to a Martian.

More about Karrine Steffans and Diddy

During a September 2024 interview with the Daily Beast, Karrine Steffans shared that she was introduced to Diddy by an anonymous record executive in 2001.

“In retrospect, I realized that I was given to him as a gift by another executive. Diddy’s car pulled up… He asked who I was, and the men spoke for me,” she stated back then.

The author, who is nicknamed Superhead, also claimed that Sean Combs wasn’t the only one damaging the hip-hop culture and Hollywood in general.

“It’s not just Diddy, and it’s not just music or hip-hop. Men who hate women, men who hate who they are, who can’t admit to their s*xuality… They beat us early and often,” Steffans added.

Now, during her chat with Piers Morgan, Karrine revealed, given Diddy’s “sexual proclivities,” she couldn’t be sure whether he ever took advantage of her. However, she had no recollection of ever being intimate with him.

Meanwhile, Gene Deal claimed on The Art of Dialogue that he was “almost sure” it was Steffans giving “f*llatio” to the Love Album hitmaker. He added that Puff told him not to let anybody come through the door as the alleged interaction took place.

Sean Combs was recently convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, the jury found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. He is still looking at a 20-year maximum sentence. The hearing will take place on October 3. His post-trial bond was denied.

